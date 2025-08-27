Ferrari's brake supplier Brembo have revealed 'complaints' from seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton about the way in which his SF-25 responds under braking, and that they are trying to rectify the problems.

Hamilton has had a nightmare first 14 races with Ferrari, not picking up a single grand prix podium and sitting all the way down in sixth in the drivers' championship, 42 points behind team-mate Charles Leclerc.

Leclerc has managed to claim a pole position and five podiums in his SF-25 throughout the year, and has outqualified Hamilton on 10 out of 14 occasions.

This discrepancy in performance has led to a negative, downbeat Hamilton during interviews, and the seven-time world champion even suggested at the Hungarian Grand Prix recently that Ferrari should replace him, describing himself as 'useless'.

There have been reports that Hamilton is working closely with Ferrari to ensure that their 2026 car is more suited to his talents, with new regulations set to sweep into the sport for the final year of Hamilton's current contract.

Now, Brembo’s F1 customer manager Andrea Algeri has revealed what it has been like being Ferrari's brake supplier while one of the most successful drivers in the history of the sport has been driving for them.

Algeri told The Race: "It was very exciting to start to work with Lewis. Obviously, we had some complaints from him within our regular communication and so on, and we are working hard to try to put him in a comfort zone in terms of braking.

"We know he was used to a different material first, but also a different set-up in terms of general braking of the car that are not only the brakes themselves, but also engine braking, energy recovery and so on.

"So we have been pushing a lot from the team, and we are working hard to try to solve the situation and to have the best result from him.

Lewis Hamilton has struggled in 2025

"On top of that, Ferrari is obviously pushing to be in front, and as usual, is one of the teams that gave us the right pressure to go ahead. We are happy to do it. It's challenging.

"Obviously, I'm not hiding myself. It's challenging because it's really an important job that we are doing, but it is also the way we get to improve our product."

Hamilton to see improvements?

While any upgrades to Hamilton's SF-25 car are likely to have little impact at this stage of the season, Hamilton's communication with people like Algeri is going to be crucial if he is to drive a car in 2026 that's more suited to his needs.

Leclerc has got the better of Hamilton in 2025, but the 40-year-old needs to ensure that he is ready to fight the Monegasque driver for the drivers' title in 2026, if the Scuderia can provide them with a car capable of challenging.

2026 could see a major shake up in the competitive order of F1, with McLaren's current dominance forecasted to be short-lived.

Time will tell whether it's Ferrari and Hamilton that are able to take advantage of that, or whether, as rumoured, it is Mercedes.

