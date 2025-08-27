F1 legend honoured with new model car collection but fans have spotted an issue

Three-time F1 world champion Ayrton Senna has been honoured with a new collection of model cars.

The Brazilian legend won all three of his titles with McLaren during an iconic period between 1988-1993, where he was involved in multiple championship battles with arch nemesis Alain Prost.

Before McLaren, Senna raced with Toleman and Lotus, before moving to Williams in 1994 in what would turn out to be his last season after he tragically lost his life in a fateful crash at the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix.

Now, Senna's career is being honoured by MiniGT, who have released a new model car collection that features four cars which defined the Brazilian's career, including his 1988 and 1991 championship-winning cars.

The model car company displayed the new collection in a post on Instagram, but fans immediately spotted something that wasn't quite right with the two McLaren models.

And that was the absence of the iconic Marlboro sponsor that had graced McLaren's cars in the late 80s and early 90s. One user commented: "No Marlboro, won't buy," while another asked: "Why no marlboro??"

Of course, the answer to that question is because tobacco companies, such as Marlboro, were banned from advertising in F1 in 2006 by the FIA, as part of a wider cultural condemnation of smoking and tobacco brands around the early 2000s, as well as laws that prevent tobacco from being advertised or sold in certain regions.

Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost had a fierce rivalry at McLaren

MiniGT have opted to keep the Marlboro name from its models, and it didn't curb the enthusiasm of most fans when the new collection was revealed.

"One of the most happiest day in my life for sure," one fan commented. "Ordered all." Another user said: "Crazy collab," while another simply put: "Beautiful."

Senna's impact

Senna's career was recently documented in hit Netflix series Senna, starring Gabriel Leone and Kaya Scodelario.

The Brazilian is an inspiration for many current drivers, including Lewis Hamilton, who has often donned tribute helmets to Senna throughout his own illustrious career.

Senna's pole position record has only been eclipsed by seven-time champions Hamilton and Michael Schumacher, having achieved 65 throughout his career.

Senna also achieved 41 grand prix victories across his career - sixth on the all-time list - and 80 podiums.

