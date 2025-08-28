The FIA have announced the outcome of a late inspection involving George Russell's Mercedes F1 car and Charles Leclerc's scarlet Ferrari ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix.

Neither driver was able to contend with the might of McLaren in Budapest last time out, with papaya star Lando Norris and championship leader Oscar Piastri taking home P1 and P2 respectively.

Russell claimed the third and final spot on the podium but Leclerc had to settle for P4 in the final championship round prior to F1's summer break.

Following the Hungarian GP, the FIA randomly selected Russell and Leclerc's vehicles to be inspected, with the outcome announced ahead of this weekend's Dutch GP.

Both of the 27-year-old's F1 machinery were subject to extensive inspections at the previous round of the 2025 F1 campaign, where the TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) on each car was examined at the supplier’s facility.

Ferrari and Mercedes were both summoned for an inspection last time out

FIA announce inspection outcomes ahead of Zandvoort

It is an established procedure following a grand prix weekend for the FIA to randomly select cars among the top 10 finishers for inspections, which last time out, included Russell and Leclerc.

After the 14th round of the season, the FIA also selected the Aston Martin of Fernando Alonso for further checks.

During the inspection, cars 16, 63 and 14 had specific components validated by the FIA, including the on-car wiring harnesses, which were assessed to ensure the signal paths for communication lines were uninterrupted.

The anti-tamper seals on each car were also found to be intact, and after extensive technical checks on all three vehicles, the full report from the FIA confirmed that all inspected components had been found to be in conformance with the 2025 F1 technical regulations.

Russell, Leclerc and Alonso were cleared along with their respective teams, meaning all three F1 stars can now turn their attention to this weekend's race in Zandvoort.

