Ferrari icon 'absolutely sure' Lewis Hamilton can win again

A former Ferrari F1 star has said that he is 'absolutely sure' that Lewis Hamilton can get back to winning ways.

Hamilton has had a dismal 2025 season, sat down in sixth in the drivers' championship without a single grand prix podium to his name since completing his switch to Ferrari back in January.

At the final race weekend before the summer break, Hamilton described himself as 'useless', and suggested Ferrari should look to replace him before the end of his contract which expires at the end of 2026.

However, the seven-time world champion has now had a break, and had time to reflect on the past six months, and ex-Ferrari star Rubens Barrichello has said that Hamilton can get back to the kind of form that saw him win six championships in seven years between 2014-2020.

Barrichello himself spent a lot of his Ferrari career in the shadow of another seven-time world champion in Michael Schumacher, and knows how it feels to be constantly beaten by a team-mate as has been the case for Hamilton in 2025 behind Charles Leclerc.

"He is a super driver that deserves everything that he has conquered in the past," Barrichello told Mirror Sport.

"It is not now that he has forgotten how to drive," before Barrichello went on to add that he is "absolutely sure" that Hamilton can win again if Ferrari's 2026 car is able to compete with their rivals for the championship.

Lewis Hamilton has not claimed a grand prix podium since moving to Ferrari

Will Hamilton bounce back in 2026?

The 42-point gap to his Ferrari team-mate Leclerc looks insurmountable in 2025, particularly given Hamilton's recent form, but the Brit will likely look to use the rest of this season to rebuild his confidence.

Getting his first grand prix podium for the Scuderia would be a start, building that rapport with the fans that he's going to need if he is ever to challenge for an eight world championship title.

2026 sees wholesale regulation changes entering F1, which may provide an opportunity for Ferrari to make a jump on their rivals, if they can master the new power unit and car design regulations.

It also provides an opportunity for Hamilton to drive a different type of car, having struggled so much in the ground effect era. The 40-year-old has claimed just two race victories since the last major regulation changes in 2022.

While an eighth world title seems a long way off, Hamilton would love the opportunity to be able to add to his record 105 grands prix victories next season.

