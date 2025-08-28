Sergio Perez has revealed how Max Verstappen reacted to his Cadillac signing following the announcement of his F1 return.

After months of speculation, Cadillac finally announced their 2026 driver lineup, confirming axed Red Bull star Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas as their two competitors.

Both were brutally sacked by their respective teams at the end of 2024, in favour of younger drivers Liam Lawson and Gabriel Bortoleto; but both have found an avenue back onto the grid with the new 11th team.

Speaking at the announcement, Perez revealed the warm congratulations he received from his fellow F1 drivers, including former Red Bull team-mate Verstappen.

“I was surprised by a lot of drivers who messaged me. They seem to miss me,” he said.

“I will say the first one was Max [Verstappen], he was straight on. Team-mates, [Pierre] Gasly, Franco [Colapinto], they did send a message, and we have a group where they most times put a message, so it was nice to see that they are happy to see me back.”

Cadillac finalise F1 lineup

Old Dogs, New Tricks - Bottas and Perez return to F1

While Cadillac initially claimed they wanted one experienced driver and an American, the team have opted for two drivers who are trialled and tested in F1 machinery.

IndyCar star and seat hopeful Colton Herta, failed to acquire the magic 40 super licence points needed to race in F1, which explains why Cadillac have not signed the American for next year.

The team will also have been watching the 2025 season unfold, and the gamble involved with hiring a rookie driver, with the likes of Kimi Antonelli, Ollie Bearman and Jack Doohan all struggling in F1.

In their first season, which has already been forecast as a challenge, it is unsurprising Cadillac have opted for two drivers with experience and intel from two of the F1's most successful teams.

Perez competed with Red Bull during resurgence from 2022 until 2024, and Bottas currently serves as Mercedes’ reserve driver - not to mention his years racing and winning with the imperious team during the hybrid era.

All of this previous form will mean nothing in 2026 however, when the regulations change and the F1 grid will have an entirely new set of rules to master.

