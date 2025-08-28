Max Verstappen has been named as a barrier to Christian Horner’s return to F1 should they both target the same team.

During his 20-year tenure as Red Bull team principal, Horner never once missed a race and solidified himself as a permanent fixture in the F1 paddock.

Following his shock axe in July, speculation continues to run rife as to whether he will make a return, and has since been linked to the likes of Cadillac and Alpine.

Former F1 star Riccardo Patrese recently posed the scenario that Horner could join Aston Martin, but has named one major barrier - Max Verstappen.

“I think he's [Horner] relaxing while riding horses! I'm happy for him that he can find a little bit of peace because of course he had all this gossip going around last year,” Patrese said to RacingTipster.

“I think a private life should stay a little bit away from the sport. All their problems started with the gossip; you know what I'm talking about.

“He was treated not very nicely probably because he was fired in 24 hours. Anyone who gets him has a good person to manage the team because I think he proved with Red Bull that he's capable. I don't know who could have him.”

“Could Horner go to Aston Martin? The problem is if Max is there. The Verstappen family are one of the reasons Horner is not at Red Bull. With Adrian, there’s no problem. I think they went well all the time. If Verstappen doesn’t go there, why not?”

Horner's former colleague Newey joined Aston Martin

Did the Verstappens oust Horner?

The father of Verstappen, Jos Verstappen, was embroiled in a public feud with Horner in 2024, claiming the controversy around the former team principal was ‘tearing Red Bull apart’.

However, when quizzed about Horner’s exit on the grid at Spa by Sky’s Nico Rosberg, Verstappen Sr was adamant that any animosity was in the past and the pair reportedly set aside their differences last year.

Martin Brundle also confirmed during the Belgian Grand Prix weekend that the Verstappen camp played no role in Horner’s axe, with the dismissal believed to be performance related.

Former Racing Bulls boss, Laurent Mekies, has now seized the reins at Red Bull as Verstappen has asserted his loyalty to the team and will remain for 2026.

However, the 2026 regulation changes could completely transform the pecking order — and with Newey hard at work on the 2026 car since his arrival — Aston Martin are predicted to be the frontrunners, making the Silverstone based squad an attractive prospect for Verstappen.

