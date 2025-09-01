The FIA have delivered a late penalty verdict for F1 rivals Lando Norris and Max Verstappen following a rule breach at the Dutch Grand Prix.

Last weekend saw the McLaren and Red Bull stars battle it out at Zandvoort on Verstappen's home turf, where Oscar Piastri eventually took the victory after a hectic 72 laps.

Norris was unable to finish Sunday's race due to an engine failure, but he was not the only DNF of the grand prix, with both Ferraris also being ruled out of the race.

After just 23 laps, seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton crashed out of the Dutch GP, skidding into the barriers on the exit of Turn 3 and triggering a safety car.

Then, on lap 53, Mercedes rookie Kimi Antonelli took out Charles Leclerc in a questionable move that saw him slapped with a 10-second penalty for causing a collision, picking up two penalty points.

The FIA have now also confirmed that Verstappen and Norris steered clear of picking up penalties at Zandvoort, after being investigated for driving unnecessarily slowly, a breach that has seen the Dutchman pick up a penalty point in the past.

FIA announce decision after multiple drivers breach rules at Zandvoort

Verstappen and Norris were among four drivers who were investigated by the FIA for an alleged breach of Article 33.4 of the FIA F1 Sporting Regulations and Article 12.2.1 i) of the FIA International Sporting Code (non-compliance with the Race Director’s Event Notes), for falling below the speed limit on the reconnaissance laps prior to the race.

Sauber driver Nico Hulkenberg and Williams star Carlos Sainz were also looked into by F1's governing body for exceeding the 1:26.0 time limit between the Safety Car lines on Sunday.

As a result, the Dutch GP stewards reviewed Marshalling/Positioning data, timing data, on-board cameras and CCTV cameras.

An official FIA announcement then declared: "All drivers concerned stayed at or above speeds necessary to stay below 1:26.0 around the vast majority of the circuit.

"However, in all cases the stewards determined that the drivers took appropriate actions to not impede other drivers, and in all cases, they slowed down significantly to allow other drivers to pass while giving those drivers a clear track.

"The Stewards therefore determine that all drivers concerned did not drive 'unnecessarily slowly', and that they were above the maximum time because they took appropriate steps, and we therefore take no further action."

