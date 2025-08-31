F1 star Daniel Ricciardo has given in to nostalgia in the latest development of his popular venture away from the racetrack.

Since being dropped from the Racing Bulls F1 line-up midway through the 2024 season, fans have been desperate to see the Aussie star return to the world of motorsport.

Despite his clear intentions to retire from the pinnacle of single-seater racing altogether, the 36-year-old has continued to be met with questions over whether a return with Cadillac could be on the cards.

Ricciardo fans have now been handed the ultimate blow as the American F1 team finally announced Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez as their first driver line-up, with Danny Ric firmly focused on his business away from the sport.

With more time on his hands, the ex-F1 driver has turned to his popular clothing line, Enchante, with his upcoming collection seeing him team up once again with Racing Bulls-backed driver Rafaela Ferreira.

Rafaela Ferreira competes in F1 Academy with the support of Racing Bulls

Ricciardo teases upcoming Enchante collection

In a post shared via Instagram by Ricciardo, Ferreira and the official Enchante page, the two racers met up in New York to take a look at an upcoming collection.

In the video captioned, 'A day at Enchante with Daniel and Rafa', the ex-F1 star showed Ferreira around Enchante before they enjoyed pizza in a classic NYC setting.

As the pair rifled through samples, Ricciardo explained: "One thing we're going to show you later is a mood board, so some ideas for a upcoming collection, and it's based a lot around nostalgic racing graphics and we wanted to also try and design something around you and your preference."

The duo then discussed design ideas, teasing a 'vintage' approach to the future drop. "If we could replicate vintage car culture in our speedway stuff, that's like the feeling I want," Ricciardo added.

Enchante previously released a collection in collaboration with Ferreira, with the 20-year-old donning her favourite blue crewneck sweater in the video, which was released in their previous collection and features a graphic of her F1 Academy car on the back.

It seems that Ricciardo's work with Ferreira through F1 Academy remains the closest thing to seeing him return to the sport, with his intention to have the Brazilian starlet where Enchante pieces at track days.

Signing off the video, Ricciardo declared: "At the end of the day, we want you to look the coolest, not only in the academy but really in all F1.

"We want you to look cooler than the guys, cooler than people that think they're really cool, we want Rafa being the coolest girl on the block!"

