close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
Briatore and Colapinto in deep conversation in the Alpine garage

Flavio Briatore confirms Franco Colapinto future following Alpine F1 announcement

Flavio Briatore confirms Franco Colapinto future following Alpine F1 announcement

Kerry Violet
Briatore and Colapinto in deep conversation in the Alpine garage

Flavio Briatore has confirmed what the near future will look like for Franco Colapinto in F1 after Alpine delivered a major contract announcement at the Italian Grand Prix.

F1 returned to Monza last weekend for the 16th round of the championship, and though Alpine may be unsure of who will be sitting in their second seat next season, lead driver Pierre Gasly has committed his future to the team.

Ahead of qualifying for the Italian GP, Alpine announced that Gasly had signed a long-term deal to take him through to the end of the 2028 campaign with the Enstone-based outfit.

Following Gasly's extension, Briatore was questioned by the Sky Sports F1 broadcast team on Colapinto's future, given that the 22-year-old is currently on what appears to be a race-by-race contract.

Briatore reveals deadline for Alpine Colapinto decision

Following FP3 at Monza where Colapinto finished P14, Sky F1 presenter Natalie Pinkham asked Briatore whether he knew who Alpine’s second driver would be in the long-term.

"No," Briatore responded before elaborating on his team’s driver decision.

"For the moment, I believe Franco is doing a good job… he was a bit inexperienced in the beginning, like a lot of the rookies, young drivers.

"Now, in the last three, four races, he’s much more consistent, no mistakes and maybe it’s Franco, maybe we see.

"We have another four or five races to choose and that’s when we’ll see."

Briatore was then pushed to give a deadline, with Pinkham asking, "When do you expect a decision, at the end of the season?"

Briatore clarified: "No, before. It is November we need to make a decision."

If the 75-year-old's latest statements are anything to go by, it seems Alpine's Argentine signing will at least see out the rest of the season, with the team's future lineup choice pivotal to their chances at hitting the ground running with the new regulations in 2026.

On a weekend where Colapinto sat out of FP1 to make way for rookie and Alpine reserve driver Paul Aron, the former Williams racer is certainly aware of the pressure he is under to perform.

F1 HEADLINES: Horner breaks F1 silence as 'offers' made to axed star

F1 RESULTS: Verstappen snatches Italian GP win after late McLaren drama

READ MORE: FIA confirm Red Bull star stripped of victory at Italian Grand Prix

READ MORE: Norris blasts 'idiot' Verstappen after Italian Grand Prix scrap

Related

F1 Alpine Franco Colapinto Flavio Briatore Italian GP

Latest News

F1 star facing SUSPENSION after Italian Grand Prix controversy
Italian Grand Prix

F1 star facing SUSPENSION after Italian Grand Prix controversy

  • 28 minutes ago
Flavio Briatore confirms Franco Colapinto future following Alpine F1 announcement
Latest F1 News

Flavio Briatore confirms Franco Colapinto future following Alpine F1 announcement

  • 1 hour ago
Marko throws Red Bull F1 driver future into further uncertainty after transfer talks
Red Bull Crisis

Marko throws Red Bull F1 driver future into further uncertainty after transfer talks

  • 2 hours ago
Fernando Alonso furious over Aston Martin reliability woes
Fernando Alonso

Fernando Alonso furious over Aston Martin reliability woes

  • 3 hours ago
F1 star BOOED by fans after controversial incident
Italian Grand Prix

F1 star BOOED by fans after controversial incident

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Italian Grand Prix 2025 results: Final classification with penalties applied
Italian Grand Prix

F1 Italian Grand Prix 2025 results: Final classification with penalties applied

  • Today 08:56
More news

Most read

FIA announce late demotion for F1 star at Dutch Grand Prix
150.000+ views

FIA announce late demotion for F1 star at Dutch Grand Prix

  • 31 august
 FIA confirm Red Bull star stripped of victory at Italian Grand Prix
100.000+ views

FIA confirm Red Bull star stripped of victory at Italian Grand Prix

  • 6 september
 Mercedes cut ties with race-winning driver for 2026
100.000+ views

Mercedes cut ties with race-winning driver for 2026

  • 29 august
 Sky Sports find Martin Brundle replacement
75.000+ views

Sky Sports find Martin Brundle replacement

  • 19 august
 Lewis Hamilton hit with FIA penalty after Italian Grand Prix woe
50.000+ views

Lewis Hamilton hit with FIA penalty after Italian Grand Prix woe

  • 6 september
 F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton fights back as champion SPLITS McLarens at Dutch Grand Prix
50.000+ views

F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton fights back as champion SPLITS McLarens at Dutch Grand Prix

  • 29 august

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x