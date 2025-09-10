close global

Verstappen, Hamilton, socials

F1 News Today: Hamilton and Verstappen in ownership bombshell as Wolff slams 'terrible' decision

F1 News Today: Hamilton and Verstappen in ownership bombshell as Wolff slams 'terrible' decision

Matthew Hobkinson
Verstappen, Hamilton, socials

F1 stars Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are set to enter a new battle to own a motorsport team, according to reports.

Toto Wolff slams 'terrible' Lewis Hamilton choice

Mercedes F1 team principal Toto Wolff has revealed his disapproval towards one of Lewis Hamilton’s decisions at Ferrari.

The nightmare scenario that will see McLaren choose who wins F1 drivers' title

McLaren have just set the precedent for the team to decide who wins the F1 drivers' title this year - Oscar Piastri or Lando Norris.

Verstappen, Leclerc and Norris in race to avoid HUGE FIA punishment

Ahead of the Italian Grand Prix, a number of F1 stars were involved in a different kind of race, as they attempted to escape FIA punishment.

Verstappen race engineer 'embarrassed' over team radio comment at Italian GP

Gianpiero Lambiase has playfully reminisced about his team radio interaction with Max Verstappen following the four-time F1 world champion’s dominant victory at the Italian Grand Prix.

