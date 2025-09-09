close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
Gianpiero Lambiase, Max Verstappen, generic, 2025

Max Verstappen race engineer 'embarrassed' over team radio comment at Italian GP

Max Verstappen race engineer 'embarrassed' over team radio comment at Italian GP

Jan Bolscher
Gianpiero Lambiase, Max Verstappen, generic, 2025

Gianpiero Lambiase has playfully reminisced about his team radio interaction with Max Verstappen following the four-time F1 world champion’s dominant victory at the Italian Grand Prix.

Verstappen delivered a masterclass in speed during Sunday's Italian GP at Monza. Early in the race, the Red Bull driver briefly tangled with Lando Norris before driving off into the distance.

His performance earned worldwide acclaim, with experts, analysts, and even Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff praising his blistering pace that left the rest of the field in his dust.

After the chequered flag was waved, Verstappen’s race engineer, Gianpiero Lambiase, summed up the performance with a simple 'Fantastico' over the radio. His distinctly British-tinged accent sparked plenty of laughs on social media.

Later, when asked by Sky Sports' Ted Kravitz about his accent and asked to do it again with more Italian flair, Lambiase admitted with a chuckle, "I’m probably the most embarrassed about the accent I used there."

Verstappen sparks social media buzz

Another memorable radio moment came from Verstappen himself. When Lambiase advised him in the final stages of the race to play it safe and ensure a clean finish, Verstappen replied: "No risks, full push."

This remark, too, quickly made waves across social media platforms, with the contradictory tone clearly designed to try and wind Lambiase up as the race reached its conclusion.

F1 COMMENTATORS: Meet the Sky Sports and Channel 4 teams including Martin Brundle, Naomi Schiff and Danica Patrick

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton decision rushed as star facing suspension

READ MORE: Norris blasts 'idiot' Verstappen after Italian Grand Prix scrap

READ MORE: Flavio Briatore confirms Franco Colapinto future following Alpine F1 announcement

READ MORE: FIA confirm Red Bull star stripped of victory at Italian Grand Prix

Related

Max Verstappen Italian Grand Prix Gianpiero Lambiase

Latest News

Secret to captivating Max Verstappen cooldown room moment revealed
F1 Social

Secret to captivating Max Verstappen cooldown room moment revealed

  • 1 hour ago
Max Verstappen race engineer 'embarrassed' over team radio comment at Italian GP
Italian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen race engineer 'embarrassed' over team radio comment at Italian GP

  • 2 hours ago
F1 champion would REFUSE sensational Red Bull move
Latest F1 News

F1 champion would REFUSE sensational Red Bull move

  • 3 hours ago
The nightmare scenario that will see McLaren choose who wins F1 drivers' title
F1 Opinion

The nightmare scenario that will see McLaren choose who wins F1 drivers' title

  • Yesterday 19:57
Toto Wolff slams 'terrible' Lewis Hamilton choice
Lewis Hamilton

Toto Wolff slams 'terrible' Lewis Hamilton choice

  • Yesterday 18:57
Hamilton and Verstappen in sensational 'team ownership' move
F1 News & Gossip

Hamilton and Verstappen in sensational 'team ownership' move

  • Yesterday 17:57
More news

Most read

FIA confirm Red Bull star stripped of victory at Italian Grand Prix
400.000+ views

FIA confirm Red Bull star stripped of victory at Italian Grand Prix

  • 6 september
 FIA announce late demotion for F1 star at Dutch Grand Prix
150.000+ views

FIA announce late demotion for F1 star at Dutch Grand Prix

  • 31 august
 Lewis Hamilton hit with FIA penalty after Italian Grand Prix woe
100.000+ views

Lewis Hamilton hit with FIA penalty after Italian Grand Prix woe

  • 6 september
 Mercedes cut ties with race-winning driver for 2026
100.000+ views

Mercedes cut ties with race-winning driver for 2026

  • 29 august
 F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton fights back as champion SPLITS McLarens at Dutch Grand Prix
50.000+ views

F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton fights back as champion SPLITS McLarens at Dutch Grand Prix

  • 29 august
 Max Verstappen Ferrari talks confirmed
40.000+ views

Max Verstappen Ferrari talks confirmed

  • 4 september

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x