Composite image of Leclerc, Hamilton and Vasseur all in Ferrari kit with a red background

F1 News Today: Ferrari handed humiliating verdict as star facing suspension

Kerry Violet
Ferrari have been struck by an embarrassing verdict following the Italian Grand Prix.

F1 star facing SUSPENSION after Italian Grand Prix controversy

Ollie Bearman's controversial penalty at the Italian Grand Prix has left him on the verge of a suspension from F1.

Zak Brown issues statement after McLaren F1 team sale

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown has released a statement after the outfit were valued at over £3.5 billion, just under five years after a huge team sale.

Mercedes F1 star hit by FIA deleted lap ruling after Italian Grand Prix

The FIA have confirmed that Mercedes F1 star Kimi Antonelli was one of the drivers to be hit by a deleted lap verdict following the Italian Grand Prix.

Flavio Briatore confirms Franco Colapinto future following Alpine F1 announcement

Flavio Briatore has confirmed what the near future will look like for Franco Colapinto in F1 after Alpine delivered a major contract announcement at the Italian Grand Prix.

