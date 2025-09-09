F1 News Today: Ferrari handed humiliating verdict as star facing suspension
F1 News Today: Ferrari handed humiliating verdict as star facing suspension
Ferrari have been struck by an embarrassing verdict following the Italian Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 star facing SUSPENSION after Italian Grand Prix controversy
Ollie Bearman's controversial penalty at the Italian Grand Prix has left him on the verge of a suspension from F1.
➡️ READ MORE
Zak Brown issues statement after McLaren F1 team sale
McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown has released a statement after the outfit were valued at over £3.5 billion, just under five years after a huge team sale.
➡️ READ MORE
Mercedes F1 star hit by FIA deleted lap ruling after Italian Grand Prix
The FIA have confirmed that Mercedes F1 star Kimi Antonelli was one of the drivers to be hit by a deleted lap verdict following the Italian Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
Flavio Briatore confirms Franco Colapinto future following Alpine F1 announcement
Flavio Briatore has confirmed what the near future will look like for Franco Colapinto in F1 after Alpine delivered a major contract announcement at the Italian Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Latest News
F1 team move home to confirm end of an era
- 28 minutes ago
George Russell 'not happy' at Mercedes amid uncertain F1 future
- 1 hour ago
Verstappen declares Red Bull new team-mate talks 'waste of time'
- 2 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton decision rushed to avoid further Ferrari hurt
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Ferrari handed humiliating verdict as star facing suspension
- Today 06:57
George Russell savaged by F1 media in incredible exchange
- Yesterday 22:57
Most read
FIA confirm Red Bull star stripped of victory at Italian Grand Prix
- 6 september
FIA announce late demotion for F1 star at Dutch Grand Prix
- 31 august
Lewis Hamilton hit with FIA penalty after Italian Grand Prix woe
- 6 september
Mercedes cut ties with race-winning driver for 2026
- 29 august
F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton fights back as champion SPLITS McLarens at Dutch Grand Prix
- 29 august
Max Verstappen Ferrari talks confirmed
- 4 september