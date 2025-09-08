Zak Brown issues statement after McLaren F1 team sale

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown has released a statement after the outfit were valued at over £3.5 billion, just under five years after a huge team sale.

Following a 2020 season in which they had once again struggled to get close to the duopoly of Mercedes and Red Bull at the time, US investment Group MSP Capital bought a 33 per cent share in McLaren Racing, which led to the team being valued at £560 million.

Now, MSP Capital have themselves been bought out by majority shareholder Mumtalakat, Bahrain's sovereign investment fund, and Abu Dhabi-based CYVN Holdings, with McLaren now being valued at over six times that original amount.

It comes as McLaren Racing have exited Formula E, and are instead preparing for an entry into the 2027 World Endurance Championship.

On top of this, the outfit's F1 arm are on the brink of securing their second consecutive constructors' championship title in 2025, with the papaya squad potentially able to wrap up the championship next time out at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Following the valuation of over £3.5 billion, McLaren Racing CEO Brown told BBC Sport: "It's a great day for McLaren. It has been an amazing quest to get back to where we are.

"It wasn't long ago our business was extremely challenged and we weren't competitive.

"So, five years later, this underlines the success F1 is having in the cost-cap era and has enabled us to be competitive.

"It's great to have McLaren back at the front again and great to have a simplified ownership structure."

McLaren's rise to the top

In F1, McLaren managed to get themselves from being one of the slowest teams on the grid at the season-opening 2023 Bahrain Grand Prix to winning the 2024 constructors' championship.

It was a remarkable turnaround, and one that was led by talented young stars Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

Now, with a second consecutive constructors' title all but wrapped up, the focus in 2025 is on Norris and Piastri's title battle in the drivers' championship, with one of them set to become McLaren's first drivers' champion since Lewis Hamilton in 2008.

Norris is currently 31 points behind Piastri heading into the final eight race weekends of the season.

