The FIA have confirmed that Mercedes F1 star Kimi Antonelli was one of the drivers to be hit by a deleted lap verdict following the Italian Grand Prix.

Antonelli, who finished ninth with a five-second time penalty given to him for 'driving erratically', actually had three lap times deleted throughout the 53-lap race, which was won by Red Bull star Max Verstappen.

Laps are deleted by FIA race stewards if a driver exceeds track limits that are set out before the start of the race weekend by the race director, and can have a dramatic impact during qualifying, as well as potentially leading to a penalty in the race if a driver exceeds track limits on four occasions.

Two of Antonelli's infringements happened at turn five on the famous Monza circuit, with the other one occurring at turn two. The 19-year-old received a final warning black-and-white flag in the race, and was just one track limit infringement away from another penalty.

Antonelli was one of 13 drivers to have received at least one deleted lap during the course of the Italian GP, including team-mate George Russell and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

None of the 13 drivers were handed any kind of sporting penalty for the deleted laps, and the final classification confirmed by the FIA after the race means the finishing order still stands.

2025 Italian GP deleted laps

Below is the FIA's full list of deleted lap times from the 2025 Italian GP:

No Turn Car Driver Competitor Time of Day Lap Time 1 4 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 15:05:41 1:26.506 2 1 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari HP 15:08:05 1:24.525 3 5 12 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team 15:11:21 1:25.080 4 1 6 Isack Hadjar Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 15:13:53 1:25.728 5 5 43 Franco Colapinto BWT Alpine F1 Team 15:15:41 1:24.816 6 5 10 Pierre Gasly BWT Alpine F1 Team 15:24:13 1:25.448 7 4 55 Carlos Sainz Atlassian Williams Racing 15:26:50 1:24.342 8 7 10 Pierre Gasly BWT Alpine F1 Team 15:28:43 1:24.841 9 5 12 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team 15:35:14 1:23.671 10 5 55 Carlos Sainz Atlassian Williams Racing 15:35:17 1:23.827 11 2 12 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team 15:39:02 1:24.699 12 2 23 Alexander Albon Atlassian Williams Racing 15:40:31 1:23.723 13 5 30 Liam Lawson Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 15:41:21 1:27.448 14 5 22 Yuki Tsunoda Oracle Red Bull Racing 15:41:21 1:26.182 15 1 43 Franco Colapinto BWT Alpine F1 Team 15:44:54 1:25.753 16 5 10 Pierre Gasly BWT Alpine F1 Team 15:49:29 1:24.437 17 5 55 Carlos Sainz Atlassian Williams Racing 15:59:16 1:29.703 18 5 87 Oliver Bearman MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 15:59:20 1:33.514 19 2 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team 16:09:31 1:22.496 20 1 5 Gabriel Bortoleto Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 16:15:25 1:22.619 21 5 43 Franco Colapinto BWT Alpine F1 Team 16:13:33 1:25.035

