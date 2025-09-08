Mercedes F1 star hit by FIA deleted lap ruling after Italian Grand Prix
The FIA have confirmed that Mercedes F1 star Kimi Antonelli was one of the drivers to be hit by a deleted lap verdict following the Italian Grand Prix.
Antonelli, who finished ninth with a five-second time penalty given to him for 'driving erratically', actually had three lap times deleted throughout the 53-lap race, which was won by Red Bull star Max Verstappen.
Laps are deleted by FIA race stewards if a driver exceeds track limits that are set out before the start of the race weekend by the race director, and can have a dramatic impact during qualifying, as well as potentially leading to a penalty in the race if a driver exceeds track limits on four occasions.
Two of Antonelli's infringements happened at turn five on the famous Monza circuit, with the other one occurring at turn two. The 19-year-old received a final warning black-and-white flag in the race, and was just one track limit infringement away from another penalty.
Antonelli was one of 13 drivers to have received at least one deleted lap during the course of the Italian GP, including team-mate George Russell and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.
None of the 13 drivers were handed any kind of sporting penalty for the deleted laps, and the final classification confirmed by the FIA after the race means the finishing order still stands.
2025 Italian GP deleted laps
Below is the FIA's full list of deleted lap times from the 2025 Italian GP:
|No
|Turn
|Car
|Driver
|Competitor
|Time of Day
|Lap Time
|1
|4
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|15:05:41
|1:26.506
|2
|1
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|15:08:05
|1:24.525
|3
|5
|12
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team
|15:11:21
|1:25.080
|4
|1
|6
|Isack Hadjar
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|15:13:53
|1:25.728
|5
|5
|43
|Franco Colapinto
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|15:15:41
|1:24.816
|6
|5
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|15:24:13
|1:25.448
|7
|4
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|15:26:50
|1:24.342
|8
|7
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|15:28:43
|1:24.841
|9
|5
|12
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team
|15:35:14
|1:23.671
|10
|5
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|15:35:17
|1:23.827
|11
|2
|12
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team
|15:39:02
|1:24.699
|12
|2
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|15:40:31
|1:23.723
|13
|5
|30
|Liam Lawson
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|15:41:21
|1:27.448
|14
|5
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|15:41:21
|1:26.182
|15
|1
|43
|Franco Colapinto
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|15:44:54
|1:25.753
|16
|5
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|15:49:29
|1:24.437
|17
|5
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|15:59:16
|1:29.703
|18
|5
|87
|Oliver Bearman
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|15:59:20
|1:33.514
|19
|2
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team
|16:09:31
|1:22.496
|20
|1
|5
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|16:15:25
|1:22.619
|21
|5
|43
|Franco Colapinto
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|16:13:33
|1:25.035
