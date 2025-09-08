close global

﻿
An image of Mercedes F1 drivers Kimi Antonelli and George Russell in the paddock at the 2025 Belgian GP

Mercedes F1 star hit by FIA deleted lap ruling after Italian Grand Prix

Sam Cook
The FIA have confirmed that Mercedes F1 star Kimi Antonelli was one of the drivers to be hit by a deleted lap verdict following the Italian Grand Prix.

Antonelli, who finished ninth with a five-second time penalty given to him for 'driving erratically', actually had three lap times deleted throughout the 53-lap race, which was won by Red Bull star Max Verstappen.

Laps are deleted by FIA race stewards if a driver exceeds track limits that are set out before the start of the race weekend by the race director, and can have a dramatic impact during qualifying, as well as potentially leading to a penalty in the race if a driver exceeds track limits on four occasions.

Two of Antonelli's infringements happened at turn five on the famous Monza circuit, with the other one occurring at turn two. The 19-year-old received a final warning black-and-white flag in the race, and was just one track limit infringement away from another penalty.

Antonelli was one of 13 drivers to have received at least one deleted lap during the course of the Italian GP, including team-mate George Russell and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

None of the 13 drivers were handed any kind of sporting penalty for the deleted laps, and the final classification confirmed by the FIA after the race means the finishing order still stands.

2025 Italian GP deleted laps

Below is the FIA's full list of deleted lap times from the 2025 Italian GP:

No Turn Car Driver Competitor Time of Day Lap Time
1418Lance StrollAston Martin Aramco F1 Team15:05:411:26.506
2116Charles LeclercScuderia Ferrari HP15:08:051:24.525
3512Kimi AntonelliMercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team15:11:211:25.080
416Isack HadjarVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team15:13:531:25.728
5543Franco ColapintoBWT Alpine F1 Team15:15:411:24.816
6510Pierre GaslyBWT Alpine F1 Team15:24:131:25.448
7455Carlos SainzAtlassian Williams Racing15:26:501:24.342
8710Pierre GaslyBWT Alpine F1 Team15:28:431:24.841
9512Kimi AntonelliMercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team15:35:141:23.671
10555Carlos SainzAtlassian Williams Racing15:35:171:23.827
11212Kimi AntonelliMercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team15:39:021:24.699
12223Alexander AlbonAtlassian Williams Racing15:40:311:23.723
13530Liam LawsonVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team15:41:211:27.448
14522Yuki TsunodaOracle Red Bull Racing15:41:211:26.182
15143Franco ColapintoBWT Alpine F1 Team15:44:541:25.753
16510Pierre GaslyBWT Alpine F1 Team15:49:291:24.437
17555Carlos SainzAtlassian Williams Racing15:59:161:29.703
18587Oliver BearmanMoneyGram Haas F1 Team15:59:201:33.514
19263George RussellMercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team16:09:311:22.496
2015Gabriel BortoletoStake F1 Team Kick Sauber16:15:251:22.619
21543Franco ColapintoBWT Alpine F1 Team16:13:331:25.035

