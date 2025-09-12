David Coulthard has pushed back against Mercedes chief Toto Wolff’s recent comments about a potential move for Max Verstappen.

Instead the former McLaren star has argued that there’s a fifty per cent chance the Dutch driver might end up behind the wheel for Ferrari.

Max Verstappen was frequently linked with a switch to Mercedes during the summer. It wasn’t a secret that Wolff was in serious talks with the four-time world champion, and at one point, a transfer looked well on the cards.

However, during the Silverstone weekend, things took a sudden turn. Verstappen confirmed he would race for Red Bull Racing next season, while Wolff made it clear he still favoured his current lineup of George Russell and Kimi Antonelli.

Max Verstappen and Red Bull exit explored

We may never know exactly where the deal fell apart or how close it came to fruition. In the weeks that followed, though, Wolff continued to hold on to the possibility.

The Austrian has long had his eye on the Dutch driver, claiming there’s a fifty per cent chance Verstappen might one day race for Mercedes. With new engine regulations set to debut next year, Mercedes currently looks to be a top contender for 2026.

Could Max Verstappen race for Ferrari?

But Coulthard isn’t buying into Wolff’s assertion, claiming: “You could just as well say there’s a fifty per cent chance Max ends up with Ferrari.'

Ultimately, Max will choose the team that gives him the best shot at winning—a team with a championship-winning car.

It’s not about the money; he’s already achieved his goals. Now, he’s giving Red Bull the chance to provide him with the car that can take him to another championship victory.

