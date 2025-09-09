Verstappen, Leclerc and Norris in race to avoid HUGE FIA punishment

Ahead of the Italian Grand Prix, a number of F1 stars were involved in a different kind of race, as they attempted to escape FIA punishment.

The pre-race procedures for grands prix are very strictly organised by the event directors, and are set out to each driver and team ahead of the weekend by the FIA race director.

Following the laps to the grid that each driver does, they then have a little bit of time out of their cars when they can prepare away from the grid, which is normally littered with paddock personnel and celebrities, as seen on Martin Brundle's legendary grid walk feature.

The drivers then, however, must report to the front of the grid for the national anthem, and if they are even one second late, they can face huge punishment from the FIA. At the Japanese Grand Prix earlier this season, for example, Williams star Carlos Sainz was hit with a €20,000 fine - €10,000 of that suspended for 12 months - for being late, even though he had experienced a medical issue prior to the anthem.

That harsh ruling has certainly done its job in ensuring the drivers are on time, however, as could be seen ahead of the Italian GP at Monza.

In a hilarious video circling on social media, Max Verstappen can be seen sprinting down the pit lane, which in turn causes Charles Leclerc to break into a run. Lando Norris can be seen behind that pair also running, while two-time world champion Fernando Alonso coolly races to the front of the grid on his scooter.

Thankfully, all drivers were in place for the anthem, and nobody has been confirmed to have received punishment from the FIA.

Verstappen wins two races

The video shows Verstappen gunning it ahead of his rivals, and it looks as though he may have been first out of the late runners to secure his spot for the anthem.

And that would be a good omen for the racing on-track too, with the Dutchman beating Norris, Oscar Piastri and Leclerc to the race victory.

Verstappen cruised to the win by almost 20 seconds over the dominant McLarens in another mightily impressive display from the four-time champion.

The 27-year-old now has three race wins this season despite clearly having an inferior car to many of his rivals, and is 94 points behind championship leader Piastri with eight races remaining.

Do we dare rule out the man who has won the last four world championships consecutively for this year's title?

the way charles is walking until he sees max is running like he's gunning for the olympics 💀💀



(didn't realise all the drivers were late lmao😭😭) pic.twitter.com/CKtlYunnwc — olivia 🐥 (@technorodrigo) September 8, 2025

READ MORE: F1 world champions: Full list from Farina to four-time King Verstappen

READ MORE: F1 driver salaries: What stars including Hamilton and Verstappen earn

F1 HEADLINES: Ferrari handed humiliating verdict as star facing suspension

READ MORE: Norris blasts 'idiot' Verstappen after Italian Grand Prix scrap

Related