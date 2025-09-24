Lewis Hamilton rumors addressed as music star provides update on love life

Change your timezone:

Singer-songwriter Raye has confirmed her relationship status, addressing rumours of a romance with seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton.

Raye (real name Rachel Keen) is a Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter, and is best known for songs including Escapism, Prada and Oscar Winning Tears.

Last year, Raye became the first artist ever to win six Brit Awards in one night, and her powerful vocals have since seen her enjoy a stratospheric rise.

To F1 audiences, Raye has also been a frequent guest in the Ferrari garage in 2025, supporting Lewis Hamilton throughout his first season at the Scuderia.

The 27-year-old also performed at Silverstone this year, where the seven-time world champion was spotted supporting the award-winning artist in the crowd.

Hamilton and Raye have publicly hung out with one another at all manner of events over the years, with Raye posting a picture of the pair in a friendly embrace in April 2023, while they also were spotted at the 2024 Met Gala together.

The friendship between the pair has ignited romance rumours from some fans on social media, but in a recent interview with British Vogue, Raye set the record straight on their relationship.

Raye addresses Lewis Hamilton romance rumours

Raye offered an incredibly honest insight into her life and previous romances, confirming her relationship status as single.

"I’ve been single for so long," Raye said. "My last devastating break up was four, five years ago. I was like, 'I’m gonna marry him.' We was together for two years and it ended up not working out.

"I have never experienced a more crippling emotion. It took me three, four years to get over him. Like, I can’t allow myself to fall in love again until it’s safe."

When asked about the Hamilton dating rumours, Raye was quick to dispel any speculation, instead confirming that they were just good friends.

"Oh! No. We are –. He is a very important person in my life," she confirmed.

"Like, a really great friend of mine. We’ve known each other for a couple of years. Shows up for me, I show up for him. Care about him a lot. There’s not really much more to say than that."

