Change your timezone:

McLaren Formula 1 star Lando Norris has issued a glowing verdict on the NTT IndyCar Series.

With Colton Herta's lack of FIA Super License points coming up recently, the debate surrounding where IndyCar stacks up in relation to F1 and its feeder series is alive once again.

In terms of Super License points, an IndyCar champion is handed 40, while the rest of the top 10 receive 30, 20, 10, 8, 6, 4, 3, 2, and 1 points, respectively. However, drivers in the F2 championship are better rewarded than IndyCar drivers, with the top three championship finishers gaining the required 40, and the remainder of the top ten, from fourth to 10th, awarded 30, 20, 10, 8, 6, 4, and 3, respectively.

Even a fifth-place finish in the F3 championship rewards a driver more than IndyCar, receiving 12 Super License points, which is more than fourth place in IndyCar, which only awards 10.

READ MORE: Toto Wolff admits he 'wanted to quit' F1 during Hamilton years

Norris backs IndyCar

Now, F1 title challenger Norris has shared his thoughts on Herta's situation, and indeed how he sees IndyCar in the grand scheme of things.

“I think he’s [Herta] probably capable of driving a Formula 1 car and driving it at an incredibly high level," Norris said via IndyStar

“He’s probably better than most drivers that are in the ranks and coming up in F3 or F2, so I don’t think he should need to race in F2, if I was the boss."

“I don’t think you can just be an old billy and just pay to get into Formula 1, but IndyCar, I think, is one of the toughest series in the world.

“I think it’s an incredibly tough car to drive. I’ve never driven it myself, but you can tell all of those things, and the level of all these drivers is incredibly high. I don’t know how many points they get in IndyCar, but I would put it above the level of Formula 2, in a way.”

READ MORE: F1 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix weather: Latest forecast from Baku as rain and humidity threaten

Herta set for F2 run

Having signed to the Cadillac F1 project as a test driver, the Super License situation has meant Herta is now leaving IndyCar to race in F2 next season in order to rack up the required Super License points.

Long-term, the American star is clearly eyeing an F1 drive, but the fact that a nine-time IndyCar winner is forced to take such action is perhaps indicative that the current system is not quite fit for purpose.

It's unconfirmed which team Herta will drive for in F2, but it will certainly be interesting to see how he gets on in 2026.

READ MORE: American track dropped as F1 confirm 2026 sprint schedule

Related