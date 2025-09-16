F1 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix weather: Latest forecast from Baku as rain and humidity threaten
F1 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix weather: Latest forecast from Baku as rain and humidity threaten
F1 returns this week for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, with drivers set to take on the streets of Baku.
Max Verstappen dominated the Italian Grand Prix last time out at Monza, leaving title-fighting pair Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri to squabble over the other two spots on the podium.
However, where the constructors' championship is concerned, McLaren have run away from nearest competitor Ferrari, with the papaya squad looking to wrap up the title this weekend in Baku.
But after a dry weekend throughout for the last race in Europe, let's take a look at the weather forecast ahead of the 17th round of this year's campaign...
Azerbaijan Grand Prix weather forecast
Friday, September 19 - FP1 & FP2
The first practice session of the weekend is set to get underway at 12:30 local time (AZT) but with a 42 per cent chance of rain prior to FP1, a morning of showers cannot be ruled out. Temperatures will sit at 73 degrees throughout the session and light winds will blow in from the north.
For both of Friday's practice runs, high humidity is forecast, with drivers set for demanding conditions in the cockpit as the humidity rate sits at 62 per cent throughout the day.
FP2 will take place at 4pm local time where temperatures will drop slightly to 72 degrees. The wind is likely to pick up to a moderate breeze from the north and the chance of rain is set to increase to 51 per cent.
Saturday, September 20 - FP3 & Qualifying
The third and final practice in Baku will take place at 12:30 (AZT) with slightly decreased temperatures and a much lower per cent of rain expected.
A 21 per cent chance of precipitation is forecast for FP3 which drops even lower to 10 per cent by the time qualifying rolls around at 4pm local time.
Humidity will once again remain a factor for teams and drivers to consider, with highs of 67 per cent forecast for those who make it through to Q3.
Sunday, September 21 - Race
The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will get underway at 3pm local time (AZT), but lights out is set to take place under brighter conditions than any of the previous day's sessions.
Temperatures will remain at 70 degrees during the grand prix distance, while the wind is almost non-existent on what is set to be a much calmer day.
There is currently only a 10 per cent chance of rain during Sunday's 51-lap event meaning teams will likely opt for slicks.
We update this piece daily so make sure to come back to check the weather on the race weekend!
