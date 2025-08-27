F1 team boss officially shuts down any chance of Christian Horner hiring

Change your timezone:

Christian Horner's already limited number of options for a quick route back into F1 has gone down this week.

The former Red Bull team principal was relieved of his duties by the team last month, after spending two decades overseeing their F1 operations.

He has since been linked with a number of teams, including Alpine and Aston Martin, as well as 2026 debutants Cadillac.

However, on the same day the latter confirmed their driver pairing as Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez for next season, one of the team's senior figures has dismissed that possibility.

Dan Towriss, boss of TWG Motorsport, which operates the Cadillac F1 team, was asked about the whether Horner may “find a way back into F1 with Cadillac” during a press conference, and his response was emphatic.

“There have been no talks with Christian Horner, no plans to do that,” he told media. “So I’d like to officially shut down that rumour.

“Our support, belief, backing is 100 per cent in [current team principal] Graeme Lowdon.”

What does the future hold for Horner?

Since his departure, Horner has kept a relatively low profile, opting to takes some time away to relax with his family.

But it would a surprise to everyone involved in F1 if the 51-year-old was to walk away from the sport for good.

Even if he were to find positions as team principal in short supply, it has been suggested that a move in to ownership would be something he would perhaps consider.

He will no doubt have one eye on how his former employers see out the remainder of the campaign under new boss Laurent Mekies as the team embark on a new era both on and off the track.

