F1 star set to serve FIA penalty more than a year after incident

An F1 star is gearing up to serve a five-place grid penalty at his next race, more than a year after it was handed down.

That driver is Valtteri Bottas, whose return to the grid with Cadillac alongside Sergio Perez was confirmed in an announcement on Tuesday morning.

Despite being without a full-time seat since his Sauber dismissal at the end of last season, Bottas won't be able to escape a punishment handed out on his last appearance.

The Finn was handed a five-place grid penalty following a collision with Kevin Magnussen at the 2024 season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

A revised section of FIA regulations had cast doubt over whether sanction would be imposed, as it states that such penalties would be served 'at the driver’s next Sprint or Race in which the driver participates in the subsequent twelve (12) month period'.

But as reported by The Race, the new rules don't apply to decision taken under the previous regulations, meaning Bottas will likely suffer the consequences at the Australian GP on March 8.

"Currently the penalty will stand, as there is no mechanism to retroactively amend the penalty that was applied under the regulations in force at the time," an FIA spokesperson explained.

"The change of regulation [for 2026] is intended to avoid similar anomalous situations in future.”

Bottas and Perez team up at Cadillac

The news will do little to dampen the enthusiasm of Bottas, however, after finally securing a spot on the grid following a campaign on the side lines.

The 35-year-old has spent 2025 back at former team Mercedes as reserve driver, providing support to George Russell and rookie Kimi Antonelli.

Bottas - a 10-time grand prix winner - will look to use his vast experience in the sport to give his new employers the best possible chance of getting off to a positive start next season.

Perez, meanwhile, has some work to do in order to restore his reputation following a dismal final year at Red Bull.

The Mexican played a crucial role in securing three consecutive constructors' titles for as partner to Max Verstappen but suffered a catastrophic drop-off in performance last season which ultimately cost him his seat.

