Lewis Hamilton is approaching an unwanted record in F1 and is on track to have one of the worst Ferrari driver performances in over a decade.

While McLaren, Red Bull and Mercedes have all picked up at least one race win in 2025, Ferrari have endured a miserable year, finishing the last race in Baku in eighth and ninth.

Despite Ferrari's performance woes, Charles Leclerc has managed to acquire five podiums this year, but Hamilton is yet to stand on the podium with the team after a full length race.

With seven rounds remaining however, time is running out for Hamilton to achieve a podium with Ferrari and is in danger of encountering an unwanted F1 record.

Who was the last Ferrari driver to not earn a podium in a season?

If Hamilton completes his first Ferrari season without a podium finish, he will be the first driver to do so since Kimi Raikkonen in 2014.

The Finn only managed a best finish of fourth that year, which is also Hamilton’s best performance in 2025, achieving the result in Austria and Silverstone.

Felipe Massa also failed to reach the podium in 2011, where his best results were several fifth place finishes.

Hamilton has also acquired a podium finish in every single F1 season he has competed in, since his career debut with McLaren in 2007.

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur remains confident that Hamilton can score a podium in 2025 however.

Asked recently if he believed whether Hamilton would make it onto a grand prix podium this season, Vasseur said: "Yes, because he was able to fight with [George] Russell in Zandvoort, and [he was able] to come back from P10 to the gearbox of Russell [in Monza]," the Frenchman said.

"Russell was a couple of times on the podium. Yes, we can expect him to be on the podium."

