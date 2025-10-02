Singapore GP given swift F1 rule change due to extreme weather

The FIA have made an announcement ahead of this weekend's Singapore Grand Prix after the F1 paddock was struck down by treacherous weather.

The 2025 campaign returns for the 18th round this weekend where the stars of the grid will take to Marina Bay Street Circuit, a destination which has become infamous for being one of the most demanding on the modern calendar.

Ahead of this year's race, the FIA have received an official forecast predicting that the Heat Index will be greater than 31 degrees (Celsius) at some time across the weekend, with a heat hazard declared as a result.

However, chaotic conditions of a contrasting nature have hit the paddock in the lead up to the weekend's on track action, with severe thundery showers and winds persisting.

In a video shared to Red Bull F1's TikTok page, four-time champion Max Verstappen could be seen making a run for it in the rain-soaked paddock, with the caption warning: "Be careful out there."

FIA instruct F1 teams to take action after stormy conditions

Red Bull's junior F1 team Racing Bulls also gave an insight to the tricky conditions in the paddock on Thursday, writing on social media platform 'X': "Yes we did get absolutely soaked in the rain earlier, no we haven't dried off properly yet..."

And following the news of stormy conditions, the FIA released a note to all F1 teams confirming that they had given the green light for a swift rule change to come into play.

The statement was signed off by The FIA F1 Race Director, Rui Marques, and read: "Due to the severe weather conditions, all teams are allowed to close their garage doors."

Rain continues to be forecast throughout media day on Thursday in Singapore before Friday's first first practice session begins at 5:30 pm local time (SGT).

Across the race weekend, thundery showers and light winds continue to be forecast despite the high temperatures, with thunderstorms also set to potentially play a role in the second half of Sunday's night race.

