McLaren star secures new team contract after Baku retirement

A young McLaren driver has secured a new contract as a full-time racer for 2026.

While McLaren's two F1 drivers are close to securing their team the 2025 constructors' championship and are battling it out for the drivers' championship too, there are plenty of other young McLaren racers who are excelling away from F1.

Alex Dunne, for example, has claimed two race wins in F2 this year and sits fifth in the drivers' standings, while Ella Lloyd became an F1 Academy race winner for the first time earlier this season.

Now, Norwegian teenager Martinius Stenshorne has been given a promotion after recently making his F2 debut.

The McLaren junio stepped up in Baku with Trident after the team announced a last-minute overhaul of their lineup, impressing after qualifying seventh on the Friday.

He had been in contention for a strong finish in both races, but was forced to retire from both the sprint and feature events due to technical issues.

The 19-year-old has now signed a new contract to join Rodin Motorsport for the 2026 F2 season, stepping up into a full-time racing seat in the series.

He is the first of Rodin Motorsport's drivers to be confirmed for next season, with the team's sporting director Benn Huntingford saying of his signing: "Confirming Martinius as our first FIA Formula 2 driver for 2026 is an exciting step for the team. He’s shown speed and maturity throughout his junior career and his debut in Baku gave a clear indication of the potential he brings.

"Formula 2 is a big challenge, but we’re confident he has the ability to adapt quickly and deliver strong results. We’re looking forward to supporting his development and working with him as he makes the step up."

Stenshorne gains full-time F2 seat

Stenshorne raced in F3 this year where he achieved two race victories and five podiums on his way to finishing fifth in the standings.

He previously competed in the Formula Regional European Championship, where he finished second in the championship back in 2023.

His career was then boosted in May 2024 when he was snapped up to join the McLaren driver development programme.

Speaking about his promotion into a new role for 2026, Stenshorne said in an official statement: "I’m really excited to be joining Rodin Motorsport in the 2026 Formula 2 Championship. This is a big step forward in my career, and I’m grateful to the team for their trust and support.

"I can’t wait to get started in Abu Dhabi for the post-season test and give it everything on track this upcoming season!"

