DOUBLE driver exit announced ahead of Azerbaijan GP

With the 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix less than one week away, one team have announced the immediate exit of both of their drivers.

F1 heads to Baku this weekend for the 17th round of the championship, and with just eight rounds to go, things are tight at the top of the standings.

McLaren star Oscar Piastri continues to lead the drivers' championship, but after a controversial end to the Italian GP, team-mate Lando Norris is just 31 points behind.

It's not just the stars of the F1 grid who will be eager to secure a major points haul next time out, with feeder series F2 down to the final three rounds of the campaign.

But ahead of this weekend's on-track action, Trident revealed that driver duo Sami Meguetounif and Max Esterson have parted ways with the team before the end of the season, with their replacements yet to be announced.

Trident set to replace both drivers for Baku

Trident announced the double exit in a post on social media, where the drivers were both confirmed to be leaving their contracts prematurely following rumours of an uncertain future for the pair.

The statement read: "By mutual agreement with Sami Meguetounif and Max Esterson, we have decided to part ways before the end of the 2025 season.

"Thank you, Sami and Max, for your commitment.

"It has been a pleasure to have had them both on our team and we wish them all the best for their future."

With F3 having concluded the 2025 campaign at Monza last time out, there is a high likelihood that Trident will recruit from the pool of drivers in the fellow feeder series, although no replacements have been officially confirmed yet.

As a result of their early exit, Meguetounif and Esterson finish the season in P19 and P21 respectively, on a grid of just 22 drivers, with Trident sitting in last place in the constructors' with two points, both earned by Meguetounif.

Following a point-less campaign, American racer Esterson said: "I hope to find the right opportunity to be back on the F2 grid later this season if [a] seat opens up."

"While my focus is set on returning to FIA Formula 2 in 2026, if we are unable to find a competitive spot in F2 we will be well prepared to pursue almost any of the world’s other top-level racing series."

