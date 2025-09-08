Red Bull star hit with MULTIPLE penalties after Monza race chaos

A Red Bull star has been hit with multiple penalties after causing chaos at Monza on Sunday, with the FIA confirming a grid drop for their next race.

Red Bull F1 team were handed a shock victory thanks to reigning champion Max Verstappen taking the third win of his career at the Italian GP, but just hours before, a driver previously touted as a potential future team-mate of the Dutchman found themselves in serious trouble with the stewards at Monza.

Arvid Lindblad is a rising star of F1 feeder series F2 and has been on Helmut Marko's radar for a potential promotion ever since signing on as a Red Bull Junior in 2021.

The 18-year-old was granted an exemption to earn his FIA super licence at the age of 17 earlier this year, which allows him to compete in F1 sessions, but his chances of a promotion may have taken a hit after his display in the F2 feature race at Monza.

Lindblad drove into the back of McLaren junior Alex Dunne just eight laps into the race, and then found himself involved in further chaos on lap 11 after being left out on track with a damaged front wing.

The Red Bull junior appeared to have issues stopping the car, taking out Roman Stanek in the process and triggering a safety car.

Lindblad struck by double FIA penalty

Having received a report from the race director following Lindblad's incident-filled race, the Red Bull junior was handed a 10-second time penalty for the clash with Dunne.

On top of that, he picked up two additional penalty points to be added to his record, taking his total in 2025 to seven points.

After examining video evidence, the stewards declared that Lindblad was, "wholly to blame for the collision" with Dunne after approaching Turn 8 on the racing line and braking late, driving straight into the back of the McLaren junior.

Then, the Monza stewards found themselves concerned with Lindblad once again for the incident with Stanek at Turn 1, which landed him with another 10-second penalty and yet again, two further penalty points, meaning his total now sits dangerously high with nine to his name.

An official verdict from the FIA read: "After the safety car restart, Car 4 [Lindblad] approached Turn 1 from the inside line with a damaged front wing, locking up the front tyres, lost control of the car and collided into Car 2 [Stanek].

"Driver of Car 4 explained that he had had an incident in the previous laps and he consulted the team on the radio about the damage and they confirmed it was safe to continue."

Despite the stewards finding the team's verdict to be inaccurate, it was Lindblad who was once again declared "wholly to blame".

Lindblad failed to finish the race following his second incident and as a result, his time penalties have both been converted into five-place grid drops for his next race, meaning he will have to take a 10-place grid penalty at Baku.

