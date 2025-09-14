F1 News Today: Vettel shares return update as Audi announce new signing

Mercedes have lost out to their F1 rivals Audi after the manufacturer announced a major new signing ahead of their entry in 2026.

Sebastian Vettel reveals dream role in Red Bull return update

Sebastian Vettel has addressed a return to F1 via Red Bull, and revealed his dream role within the team.

Lewis Hamilton shocked by 'volatile' Ferrari feeling

Lewis Hamilton admitted how shocked he has been by his experience at Ferrari thus far, with the F1 champion describing it as ‘volatile’.

Ferrari in pole position to sign Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen's future after the 2025 Formula 1 season has been one of the stories of the campaign. So big it's overshadowed a close championship battle.

F1 champion Verstappen forced to PAY for petrol to race

As a four-time world champion, Max Verstappen can be forgiven for thinking he has all his racing needs served up on a plate, but a recent venture in the NLS may have flipped that notion on its head.

