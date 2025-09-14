F1 News Today: Vettel shares return update as Audi announce new signing
F1 News Today: Vettel shares return update as Audi announce new signing
Mercedes have lost out to their F1 rivals Audi after the manufacturer announced a major new signing ahead of their entry in 2026.
➡️ READ MORE
Sebastian Vettel reveals dream role in Red Bull return update
Sebastian Vettel has addressed a return to F1 via Red Bull, and revealed his dream role within the team.
➡️ READ MORE
Lewis Hamilton shocked by 'volatile' Ferrari feeling
Lewis Hamilton admitted how shocked he has been by his experience at Ferrari thus far, with the F1 champion describing it as ‘volatile’.
➡️ READ MORE
Ferrari in pole position to sign Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen's future after the 2025 Formula 1 season has been one of the stories of the campaign. So big it's overshadowed a close championship battle.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 champion Verstappen forced to PAY for petrol to race
As a four-time world champion, Max Verstappen can be forgiven for thinking he has all his racing needs served up on a plate, but a recent venture in the NLS may have flipped that notion on its head.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Latest News
F1 News Today: Vettel shares return update as Audi announce new signing
- 25 minutes ago
Mercedes lose out as major rivals confirm new F1 signing
- 54 minutes ago
Sky Sports pundit causes fury after Christian Horner comments
- 1 hour ago
Ferrari legend slams 'lonely' Vasseur in 'soulless' team verdict
- 2 hours ago
'I wish I was his dog' - F1 star makes startling revelation on grid rival
- Yesterday 22:54
F1 champion stung by 'bandits' after costly error
- Yesterday 21:58
Most read
FIA confirm Red Bull star stripped of victory at Italian Grand Prix
- 6 september
FIA announce late demotion for F1 star at Dutch Grand Prix
- 31 august
Lewis Hamilton hit with FIA penalty after Italian Grand Prix woe
- 6 september
Mercedes cut ties with race-winning driver for 2026
- 29 august
FIA announce Max Verstappen inspection as samples taken after Italian GP victory
- 10 september
F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton fights back as champion SPLITS McLarens at Dutch Grand Prix
- 29 august