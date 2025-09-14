Mercedes lose out as major rivals confirm new F1 signing

Mercedes have lost out to their F1 rivals Audi after the manufacturer announced a major new signing ahead of their entry in 2026.

Audi will take over Sauber from next season onwards, as the F1 grid makes way for two juggernauts of the German automotive industry.

The rivalry between Mercedes and Audi has a long history, which is about to translate to the F1 track as they compete to master the new regulations in 2026.

Brand identity is integral to both F1 teams, with Mercedes fighting off their rivals to sign a multi-year deal with Adidas, enjoying exclusivity with the sportswear giants throughout the 2025 season.

Both George Russell and Kimi Antonelli have sported the iconic three stripes on their team apparel, alongside the innovative CLIMACOOL System (the silver cooling jacket).

However, Adidas will expand their visibility in F1, after Audi announced that they have signed a sponsorship deal with the brand for 2026.

Audi and Adidas join forces in F1

Audi’s new deal with Adidas does not signal the end of Mercedes’ current association with the brand, but it does mean their exclusive relationship will end.

Adidas’ new deal with Audi means the two will partner on new clothing collections and equipment that will be worn by the drivers, mechanics, engineers and other team members.

Audi team principal Jonathan Wheatley said: "This partnership brings together two iconic brands - the four rings and the three stripes - on a global stage and it represents a bold step forward in our journey to the grid as the Audi F1 Team."

Audi CEO Gernot Dollner, also added: "Adidas and Audi have decades of collaboration in top-level sports - built on shared values and the desire to inspire through performance.

"Our partnership in Formula 1 goes far beyond the pursuit of innovation and peak performance: it combines the strengths and visions of two progressive brands."

