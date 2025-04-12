F1 Explained: The Japanese fan jacket worn by George Russell in Bahrain

George Russell has cut a rather flamboyant figure in the F1 paddock in 2025 thanks to his silver adidas jacket, but there's a functional reason for the Mercedes star's latest fashion choice.

Mercedes and adidas announced their partnership for 2025, with drivers Russell and Antonelli both sporting teamwear inspired by the collaboration.

One item that has caught people's attention is Russell's silver jacket, officially called the CLIMACOOL System, an insulated jacket and a specially developed cooling vest.

This type of outerwear is also known as a fan jacket, innovated in Japan and designed to keep workers cool, and has now made an appearance in the world of F1.

What is a fan jacket and why are they worn in F1?

The system was made available to Mercedes from adidas to help support a drivers' performance during a hot race weekend, with temperatures reaching up to 55-60 degrees Celsius in the cockpit, which can result in a loss of up to 4.2 kg of sweat.

Therefore, if Russell is seen wearing one of these jackets in the garage, it is likely he is regulating his body temperature in the 20-minute window between race preparation and the actual start.

Traditionally, drivers usually wear cooling or ice vests, but the CLIMACOOL jacket offers a more effective system to reduce body temperature.

To keep a driver cool, the jacket combines coolant with integrated fans and insulating materials, and in traditional fan jackets air blows around inside the jacket to ensure body temperature regulation in the hot summer months.

Throughout the 2025 season, the adidas fan jacket will be made available to Antonelli and Russell when they need it during hot conditions, and with the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix forecast to be another scorcher expect to see the fan jacket again.

