Sebastian Vettel has addressed a return to F1 via Red Bull, and revealed his dream role within the team.

While the champion’s racing career ended in 2022, there has been talk that Vettel could return to F1 in an entirely new capacity.

From 2010 until 2013, Vettel won four consecutive titles with Red Bull before leaving for Ferrari at the end of 2014, and it was revealed in June that the German was once again in contact with team advisor Helmut Marko.

Vettel confirmed that he had spoken to Marko about potentially succeeding him in his role at Red Bull, although these talks were not yet in any depth.

During a recent appearance at an electric car event in Munich, Vettel was quizzed on an F1 return, where he provided further insight into his chances of joining Red Bull and his dream role at the team.

"Of course, I'm still very close to the team and still know a lot of people," he said. "Whether anything will happen in the future remains to be seen."

When asked what his dream role would be, Vettel continued: "Working with young people and drivers and contributing my experience. I find the psychological component of the sport incredibly exciting."

Could Vettel return to F1 with Red Bull?

Red Bull supported Vettel throughout his karting career - where he claimed several titles such as the junior European and German Championships - before he progressed into open-wheel racing in 2003.

Vettel made his F1 debut with BMW Sauber in 2007, before beginning his Red Bull F1 career with sister team Toro Rosso.

Vettel eventually rewarded Red Bull's faith in him and became the youngest F1 race winner at the 2008 Italian Grand Prix, with Toro Rosso, although future champion Max Verstappen smashed this record after winning the 2016 Spanish GP at 18 years old.

The German could therefore empathise with and help develop Red Bull's next crop of young drivers, as he too forged a career through the same pressure and understands the environment.

Furthermore, Vettel promises a revised attitude for the next generation of drivers, celebrating those who are open about their emotions and passionate about inclusion in motorsport.

