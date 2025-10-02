Toto Wolff has rolled into the Singapore Grand Prix paddock in style, taking inspiration from former driver Lewis Hamilton.

F1 is at the Marina Bay Street Circuit this weekend, with Wolff hoping that his Mercedes team can build on a strong showing last time out in Azerbaijan, where George Russell grabbed second place, and Kimi Antonelli finished just outside the podium spots in fourth.

With Thursday being media day at the track, all the F1 personnel were arriving in Singapore, with Wolff entering the paddock on two wheels, looking very 21st century.

Just as former driver Hamilton regularly does at race weekends, Wolff was racing around on an electric scooter, and looking suitably pleased with himself as he did so.

Toto Wolff races around the Singapore GP paddock on two wheels

Hamilton and Wolff are known to share a close relationship from their 12 seasons spent together at Mercedes, and they are still regularly seen in the paddock together chatting. Maybe Wolff is taking tips from the seven-time world champion about how to arrive in style.

Hamilton's Mercedes relationships

Hamilton remains close with his former colleagues, with Wolff revealing earlier this year that Hamilton still visits his office on a race weekend, speaks to the engineers and flies to grands prix with Wolff, George Russell and Valtteri Bottas.

That's despite the fact that the 40-year-old is now trying to build a relationship with Ferrari, having joined the team in January in the hope of once again being able to challenge for an eighth world title.

Hamilton has had a difficult start to life at Ferrari, having not picked up a single grand prix podium across the first 17 races of his time at the team.

He's currently sat down in sixth in the drivers' championship, and may just be wishing that he had stayed with Mercedes, with the Brackley-based outfit currently above Ferrari in the constructors' championship.

