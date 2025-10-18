DOUBLE McLaren retirement after first corner crash at US GP
Reigning champion Max Verstappen got away well at the infamously sticky Turn 1 during the 2025 US Grand Prix sprint race, but McLaren couldn't say the same for their drivers.
The Dutchman made sure to cover the inside but championship leader Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris got tangled at the first corner, leaving the papaya driver duo to return to the pit lane.
The wheel of Piastri's McLaren lightly touched the Sauber of Nico Hulkenberg, who started the sprint uncharacteristically high up the order.
After making contact, Piastri spun into team-mate Norris, ruling both drivers out of the race and therefore, the chance to pick up more points as the drivers' title battle gets even closer.
The first lap incident was reviewed during the US GP sprint race but the FIA stewards declared the collision to be a racing incident and therefore, no penalties were issued.
US GP collision sparks tight title battle
McLaren boss Zak Brown certainly felt neither of his drivers were to blame, instead, pointing to others on track as amateurs.
“That was terrible. Neither of our drivers to blame there," Brown said.
"That's some amateur-hour driving by some drivers up there at the front, (they) wacked out two guys.
"I want to see the replay again but clearly Nico Hulkenberg drove into Oscar and he had no business being where he was, he went into his left-rear tyre."
Hulkenberg confirmed he had picked up significant damage where his front wing was concerned, but the German racer was able to continue with the sprint, a feat that Norris, Piastri and two-time champion Fernando Alonso were not able to do.
The 'massive sandwich' incident left debris scattered across the track, but despite the short distance of the 100km event, it was not red-flagged and continued with three drivers ruled out.
As the 2025 championship heats up, every point counts, and with Verstappen continuing to lead the pack after picking up his third consecutive sprint pole at COTA, any points he earns from the mini race will be a bonus as he looks to catch up to the McLaren F1 duo in the standings.
