Lewis Hamilton breaks silence on Christian Horner to Ferrari rumours
F1 champion Lewis Hamilton has addressed rumours that Christian Horner could become his boss at Ferrari and clarified the future of the team.
Recent reports have claimed Horner is being courted by Ferrari chairman John Elkann, following the 51-year-old’s axe from Red Bull in July.
The rumours coincide with a difficult 2025 season for Ferrari, with the team yet to win a grand prix, while their rivals Red Bull and Mercedes have made visible improvements and challenged McLaren on occasion.
Ferrari’s current team principal Fred Vasseur signed a contract extension in July, with the Frenchman securing with a multi-year deal as he leads the Scuderia into their next set of regulations in 2026.
During Thursday’s press conference at the United States Grand Prix, Hamilton was questioned on the Horner and Ferrari rumours, which he labelled as a ‘distraction’.
"It is a little bit distracting for us as a team. The team have made it clear where they stand in terms of re-signing Fred,” Hamilton said.
"Fred and the whole team are working really hard on a future for the team."
Hamilton shuts down Horner to Ferrari rumours
The seven-time world champion has endured a miserable maiden campaign at Ferrari, unable to claim a grand prix podium and being constantly left frustrated with the team’s lack of performance.
When Hamilton was asked if he knew any truth in the reports about Horner and if he thought he would make a good Ferrari team principal, Hamilton added: "I don't and I'm not going to entertain rumours."
Hamilton’s Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc was also questioned on the speculation about Horner replacing Vasseur, and criticised the impact such stories could have on the team.
“It's not something that you want to read. We are fully focused on what we want to do, and it's not something that I pay attention [to],” Leclerc said.
"I just try and ignore that completely and focus on my job and I think that's also what the team is doing. It's never nice to hear those kind of things and see those things going around the team."
