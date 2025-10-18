close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
Max Verstappen, Oscar Piastri, Red Bull, McLaren, Singapore, 2025

F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: McLaren BEATEN as Max Verstappen launches comeback at United States Grand Prix

F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: McLaren BEATEN as Max Verstappen launches comeback at United States Grand Prix

Chris Deeley
Max Verstappen, Oscar Piastri, Red Bull, McLaren, Singapore, 2025

Max Verstappen threw down a brilliant final lap in sprint qualifying at the United States Grand Prix to take sprint pole for the third year in a row.

The Dutchman will be chased down from the start by Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, starting in second and third, with Nico Hulkenberg taking a surprise fourth place on the grid after strong showings throughout the day.

Meanwhile, Yuki Tsunoda's Red Bull annus horribilis continued in Austin, getting eliminated from sprint qualifying in the first part of the session.

A horrible pit lane traffic jam saw three drivers sent out too late to make it around to the start-finish line to start their final flying laps, with Tsunoda among them as he locked himself into 18th for Saturday's sprint race.

The title-challenging trio of Norris, Verstappen and Piastri dominated the entire session, setting the first, second and third best times respectively in both SQ1 and SQ2 to lay down an early marker.

Ferrari stars Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton both struggled mightily for pace, squeezing through SQ2 in P8 and P10 respectively after the former was 13th fastest in SQ1 – finishing SQ3 in exactly the same order they finished the previous outing.

F1 Qualifying Results: United States Grand Prix 2025

Position Driver Team Time/Status
1Max VerstappenRed Bull1:32.143
2Lando NorrisMcLaren+0.071s
3Oscar PiastriMcLaren+0.380s
4Nico HulkenbergSauber+0.502s
5George RussellMercedes+0.745s
6Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+0.767s
7Carlos SainzWilliams+0.768s
8Lewis HamiltonFerrari+0.892s
9Alex AlbonWilliams+0.956s
10Charles LeclercFerrari+0.961s
11Kimi AntonelliMercedesOUT IN SQ2
12Isack HadjarRacing BullsOUT IN SQ2
13Pierre GaslyAlpineOUT IN SQ2
14Lance StrollAston MartinOUT IN SQ2
15Liam LawsonRacing BullsOUT IN SQ2
16Ollie BearmanHaasOUT IN SQ1
17Franco ColapintoAlpineOUT IN SQ1
18Yuki TsunodaRed BullOUT IN SQ1
19Esteban OconHaasOUT IN SQ1
20Gabriel BortoletoSauberOUT IN SQ1

How does F1 sprint qualifying work?

The qualifying session is split into three finite windows, which provide a dramatic prelude to Sunday's race.

The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of SQ1, with a further five eliminated after SQ2.

Then, SQ3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.

F1 HEADLINES: Horner in Ferrari 'talks' as no confidence vote given to team boss Vasseur

F1 RESULTS: Lando Norris sends HUGE championship statement as Ferrari face United States GP nightmare

READ MORE: F1 broadcaster waves goodbye after EIGHT YEARS on TV

READ MORE: Christian Horner tipped to launch Aston Martin F1 takeover

Related

Max Verstappen F1 United States Grand Prix

Latest News

F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: McLaren BEATEN as Max Verstappen launches comeback at United States Grand Prix
United States Grand Prix

F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: McLaren BEATEN as Max Verstappen launches comeback at United States Grand Prix

  • 14 minutes ago
F1 star hits out at mention of 2026 rival at United States GP
United States Grand Prix

F1 star hits out at mention of 2026 rival at United States GP

  • 1 hour ago
Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari in FIA summons at United States Grand Prix
United States Grand Prix

Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari in FIA summons at United States Grand Prix

  • 2 hours ago
Why F1 fans might not recognise over HALF of the grid at the US GP
United States Grand Prix

Why F1 fans might not recognise over HALF of the grid at the US GP

  • 3 hours ago
F1 2025 United States Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Austin
United States Grand Prix

F1 2025 United States Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Austin

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Results Today: Lando Norris sends HUGE championship statement as Ferrari face United States GP nightmare
United States Grand Prix

F1 Results Today: Lando Norris sends HUGE championship statement as Ferrari face United States GP nightmare

  • 3 hours ago
More news

Most read

Lewis Hamilton absence confirmed at Singapore GP as Ferrari team-mate steps up
250.000+ views

Lewis Hamilton absence confirmed at Singapore GP as Ferrari team-mate steps up

  • 1 october
 F1 News Today: Max Verstappen absences confirmed as Red Bull bosses hold crisis meeting
150.000+ views

F1 News Today: Max Verstappen absences confirmed as Red Bull bosses hold crisis meeting

  • 2 october
 Zak Brown announces $4.1billion McLaren sale
150.000+ views

Zak Brown announces $4.1billion McLaren sale

  • 29 september
 George Russell FIA penalty decision reached at Singapore GP
100.000+ views

George Russell FIA penalty decision reached at Singapore GP

  • 5 october
 Red Bull star announces exit as 2026 destination confirmed
100.000+ views

Red Bull star announces exit as 2026 destination confirmed

  • 11 october
 F1 News Today: Historic Hamilton disqualification looms over Ferrari star as FIA verdict divides drivers
75.000+ views

F1 News Today: Historic Hamilton disqualification looms over Ferrari star as FIA verdict divides drivers

  • 9 october

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x