Christian Horner tipped to launch Aston Martin F1 takeover

Ex-Red Bull boss Christian Horner has been tipped to carry out a takeover of Aston Martin F1 team.

The Brit was sacked from his role as team principal with immediate effect following this year's British Grand Prix, replaced by former Racing Bulls boss Laurent Mekies.

Since Horner's departure, Red Bull have made a comeback with star driver Max Verstappen, who has won two out of the last three grands prix.

As a result of the Dutchman's improved performance, the Milton Keynes-based outfit are now just eight points behind third-place Ferrari in the constructors' standings and a fifth consecutive drivers' title is not mathematically out of the question for Verstappen.

But this move in the right direction for Red Bull could be short-lived with a regulations overhaul on the horizon, and without their design genius Adrian Newey, many have questioned if Verstappen could be tempted to exit the team after 2026.

Will Horner initiate Red Bull reunion at Aston Martin?

Newey's decision to leave Red Bull after dominating the championships in recent years shocked Horner and signified the beginning of the end for his time at the helm of the outfit.

After a year of controversy off the track and results that weren't up to scratch, Horner was axed from Red Bull, but is believed to have agreed to a reduced payoff from the team in order to allow for him to return to the sport as early as April 2026.

With Newey having selected Aston Martin as his new home and Verstappen frequently linked to a move to the Silverstone squad, the team was naturally touted as a suitable destination for Horner in the future.

The latest reports in British media have claimed he is in 'talks' with Ferrari, but six-time grand prix winner Riccardo Patrese believes Aston Martin would be the ideal destination to host Horner's comeback.

Speaking to Escapist Magazine, the 1992 drivers’ championship runner-up said: “The Aston Martin speculation with Christian Horner reminds me of when Michael Schumacher left Benetton and went to Ferrari.

"He took all the best pieces from Benetton to go to Ferrari to build a winning team and then become a world champion. Ross Brawn, Rory Byrne, all these guys that were Benetton with him and he took to Ferrari and then they built a team where he was five times world champion.

“I can see a similar situation happening with Verstappen. They talk for sure. If this is what he thinks it could happen, probably yes Horner could certainly go there and make a new Red Bull team at Aston Martin!”

F1 HEADLINES: Horner in Ferrari 'talks' as no confidence vote given to team boss Vasseur

READ MORE: Red Bull star announces exit as 2026 destination confirmed

READ MORE: Seven-time champion undergoes surgery after shoulder blade INJURY

READ MORE: Verstappen future hangs in the balance as Red Bull deadline looms

Related