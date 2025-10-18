F1 News Today: Charles Leclerc in FIA summons as Ferrari face United States GP nightmare
Ferrari F1 star Charles Leclerc's SF-25 has been picked out for inspection ahead of the United States Grand Prix, an official FIA statement has confirmed.
F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: McLaren BEATEN as Max Verstappen launches comeback at United States Grand Prix
Max Verstappen threw down a brilliant final lap in sprint qualifying at the United States Grand Prix to take sprint pole for the third year in a row, but Ferrari could only get their cars to across the line in P8 and P10.
F1 broadcaster waves goodbye after EIGHT YEARS on TV
An F1 TV broadcaster has parted ways with the sport after an eight year partnership in the United States.
Lando Norris sends HUGE championship statement as Ferrari face United States GP nightmare
Lando Norris laid down an early marker at the United States Grand Prix on Friday, setting the fastest time in the lone practice session, but there were problems for the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc.
Why F1 fans might not recognise over HALF of the grid at the US GP
If you tune into the United States Grand Prix this weekend and don’t recognise half of the F1 grid, don’t worry! Your favourite sport hasn’t been taken over by IndyCar... GPFans will explain all.
