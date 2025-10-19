close global

Max Verstappen, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri

F1 Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen survives MAJOR Red Bull blunder as McLaren struggle

Chris Deeley
Max Verstappen took a brilliant pole position at the US Grand Prix on Saturday, but had a nervous moment at the end of Q3 when his Red Bull team failed to send him out early enough to set a final lap time.

The Dutchman was the fastest driver in every part of the session, while title rivals Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris struggled to re-find their pace in qualifying for the US Grand Prix on Saturday evening, after a dramatic crash in the sprint race earlier in the day.

The McLaren pair looked a little ragged in Q1, setting the 11th and 12th best times of the first period of qualifying to leave themselves with a nailbiting last couple of minutes – and while Norris improved to second by the end of Q3, championship leader Piastri could only put his papaya machine sixth on the grid.

The session was paused in the early stages when Isack Hadjar smashed into the barrier before anyone had set a time, bringing out a red flag as marshals removed the stricken Racing Bull.

F1 Qualifying Results: US Grand Prix 2025

Position Driver Team Time/Status
1Max VerstappenRed Bull1:32.510
2Lando NorrisMcLaren+0.291s
3Charles LeclercFerrari+0.297s
4George RussellMercedes+0.316s
5Lewis HamiltonFerrari+0.402s
6Oscar PiastriMcLaren+0.574s
7Kimi AntonelliMercedes+0.604s
8Ollie BearmanHaas+0.629s
9Carlos SainzWilliams+0.640s
10Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+0.650s
11Nico HulkenbergSauberOUT IN Q2
12Liam LawsonRacing BullsOUT IN Q2
13Yuki TsunodaRed BullOUT IN Q2
14Pierre GaslyAlpineOUT IN Q2
15Franco ColapintoAlpineOUT IN Q2
16Gabriel BortoletoSauberOUT IN Q1
17Esteban OconHaasOUT IN Q1
18Lance StrollAston MartinOUT IN Q1
19Alex AlbonWilliamsOUT IN Q1
20Isack HadjarRacing BullsOUT IN Q1

How does F1 Qualifying work?

The qualifying session is split into three finite windows, which provide a dramatic prelude to Sunday's race.

The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.

Then, Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.

Max Verstappen F1 United States Grand Prix

F1 Standings

