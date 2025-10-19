F1 Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen survives MAJOR Red Bull blunder as McLaren struggle
F1 Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen survives MAJOR Red Bull blunder as McLaren struggle
Max Verstappen took a brilliant pole position at the US Grand Prix on Saturday, but had a nervous moment at the end of Q3 when his Red Bull team failed to send him out early enough to set a final lap time.
The Dutchman was the fastest driver in every part of the session, while title rivals Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris struggled to re-find their pace in qualifying for the US Grand Prix on Saturday evening, after a dramatic crash in the sprint race earlier in the day.
The McLaren pair looked a little ragged in Q1, setting the 11th and 12th best times of the first period of qualifying to leave themselves with a nailbiting last couple of minutes – and while Norris improved to second by the end of Q3, championship leader Piastri could only put his papaya machine sixth on the grid.
The session was paused in the early stages when Isack Hadjar smashed into the barrier before anyone had set a time, bringing out a red flag as marshals removed the stricken Racing Bull.
F1 Qualifying Results: US Grand Prix 2025
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Time/Status
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:32.510
|2
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+0.291s
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.297s
|4
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.316s
|5
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+0.402s
|6
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+0.574s
|7
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+0.604s
|8
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|+0.629s
|9
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+0.640s
|10
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+0.650s
|11
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Sauber
|OUT IN Q2
|12
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|OUT IN Q2
|13
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|OUT IN Q2
|14
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|OUT IN Q2
|15
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|OUT IN Q2
|16
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber
|OUT IN Q1
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|OUT IN Q1
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|OUT IN Q1
|19
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|OUT IN Q1
|20
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|OUT IN Q1
How does F1 Qualifying work?
The qualifying session is split into three finite windows, which provide a dramatic prelude to Sunday's race.
The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.
Then, Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.
F1 HEADLINES: Charles Leclerc in FIA summons as Ferrari face United States GP nightmare
READ MORE: F1 broadcaster waves goodbye after EIGHT YEARS on TV
READ MORE: Christian Horner tipped to launch Aston Martin F1 takeover
READ MORE: Hamilton breaks silence on Horner to Ferrari rumours
Related
Latest News
F1 Race Today: US Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream
- 11 minutes ago
F1 Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen survives MAJOR Red Bull blunder as McLaren struggle
- 59 minutes ago
Red Bull F1 star crashes heavily to bring halt to US GP qualifying
- 2 hours ago
F1 2025 United States Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Austin
- 2 hours ago
Daniel Ricciardo performs dog tricks at Austin appearance for US Grand Prix
- 2 hours ago
Max Verstappen issues Red Bull plea ahead of US GP
- 3 hours ago
Most read
Lewis Hamilton absence confirmed at Singapore GP as Ferrari team-mate steps up
- 1 october
F1 News Today: Max Verstappen absences confirmed as Red Bull bosses hold crisis meeting
- 2 october
Zak Brown announces $4.1billion McLaren sale
- 29 september
George Russell FIA penalty decision reached at Singapore GP
- 5 october
Red Bull star announces exit as 2026 destination confirmed
- 11 october
F1 News Today: Historic Hamilton disqualification looms over Ferrari star as FIA verdict divides drivers
- 9 october