F1 champions Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen will face the media at the United States Grand Prix this weekend after summons from the FIA.

Both Hamilton and Verstappen will step up for questions at Thursday’s press conference in Austin, where they will appear alongside Gabriel Bortoleto at 2pm local time (CDT).

Prior to the 2pm media session, Franco Colapinto, Fernando Alonso and Ollie Bearman will take part in the first drivers' press conference at 1:30pm.

On Friday, the team principals will take to the microphone at 2:30pm, where Toto Wolff will speak to the media following George Russell and Kimi Antonelli's contract extension.

McLaren chief Zak Brown will also be in attendance as the title race heats up between Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. The lineup will be completed by Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies.

Verstappen and Hamilton in 2025: A season of contrast

With six rounds remaining in 2025, Hamilton and Verstappen's experience couldn't be more different.

Verstappen has secured four victories in 2025, despite Red Bull’s performance deficit to McLaren, and the champion still remains in championship contention - although this is realistically an outside chance.

The Dutchman has been celebrated for his podium finishes against the odds, whilst also earning widespread praise from the motorsport community for his racing exploits outside of F1 and his victory on his GT3 race debut.

Hamilton on the other hand, has suffered one of his worst seasons to date following his much anticipated arrival at Ferrari.

The seven-time world champion has failed to score a podium, and only has a sprint race win in Shanghai and a best grand prix finish of fourth to show for himself in 2025.

Hamilton languishes 48 points behind team-mate Charles Leclerc in the drivers’ standings, with the 28-year-old standing on the podium on five occasions this season.

