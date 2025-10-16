Following the first ever FIA-declared heat hazard at F1's last race weekend in Singapore earlier this month, temperatures are set to soar this weekend in Austin too.

F1 heads to the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) this weekend for the 19th round of the season at the United States Grand Prix, with Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris set to resume their championship battle.

They will do so, however, in blisteringly hot conditions, with temperatures set to have a real feel of a whopping 39 degrees Celsius during Saturday's qualifying session in Austin.

On top of this, the weekend is also a sprint weekend meaning even more competitive action for the drivers to navigate throughout the weekend, and even more points on offer.

With the scorching temperatures forecast to be present at the track this weekend, will the FIA call only its second ever official heat hazard, but its second in as many race weekends?

What is a heat hazard in F1?

As per the sporting regulations, under heat hazard conditions, drivers are allowed to wear cooling vests in the cockpit which help to cool them down, but if they don't opt to wear one, they have to add around 0.5kg of ballast to their cars.

This was a rule that was brought in for the 2025 season, after some drivers complained during the testing of the cooling vests that they were uncomfortable.

To stop drivers from not wearing one just because it makes the car heavier, all cockpits - whether through the cooling vests or through other measures - have to be 0.5kg heavier when a heat hazard is called.

The heat hazard rules were designed to try and stop instances such as at the 2023 Qatar GP, where multiple drivers fell ill due to the hot conditions.

The official regulations state: "The difference in mass between the driver's personal equipment normally used and any items of a driver's personal equipment that form part of the system must be compensated by the fitting of 0.5kg of ballast in the cockpit."

Will there be a heat hazard in Austin?

When the FIA called the heat hazard in Singapore, it was done so on the Thursday before the event, with F1's governing body stating that it was due to the fact that temperatures were set to reach over 31 degrees Celsius.

The official statement read: "In accordance with Article 26.19 of the Sporting Regulations, having received a forecast from the official weather service predicting that the Heat Index will be greater than 31.0 °C at some time during the race at this event, a Heat Hazard is declared."

In terms of the air temperatures at this weekend's event, Friday is expected to see highs of 33 degrees Celsius, while Saturday is even hotter with 35 degrees Celsius under clear blue skies being forecast.

Sunday is a little cooler for the main race, but temperatures will still be around 31 degrees Celsius.

In this sense, you would think that the likelihood of another heat hazard being called is highly likely, and fans may well find out on Thursday media day if that's the case.

F1 HEADLINES: Horner in Ferrari 'talks' as no confidence vote given to team boss Vasseur

READ MORE: Ferrari supremo issues powerful statement and it's great news for Lewis Hamilton

READ MORE: Seven-time champion undergoes surgery after shoulder blade INJURY

READ MORE: Iconic Formula 1 star puts NIGHTMARE £3.5m Ferrari F1 car up for sale

Related