close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
Lando Norris in front of the FIA flag

F1 News Today: Norris penalty options raised as FIA stewards issue FINAL McLaren warning at US Grand Prix

F1 News Today: Norris penalty options raised as FIA stewards issue FINAL McLaren warning at US Grand Prix

Kerry Violet
Lando Norris in front of the FIA flag

Lando Norris could be heading for a 'sporting' penalty in F1 following comments made at this weekend's United States Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Lando Norris handed final FIA warning after US Grand Prix breach

Related image
Related image

McLaren F1 star Norris was handed a final warning by the FIA stewards after multiple violations at the US Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Lewis Hamilton 'saved by miracle' after dramatic F1 crash

Related image
Related image

Lewis Hamilton avoided a nasty incident during the US Grand Prix weekend where his F1 rivals were involved in a lap one crash.

➡️ READ MORE

COTA breaks DECADES old F1 record after new US Grand Prix deal announced

Related image
Related image

F1 announced a contract extension for the United States Grand Prix through to 2034 ahead of this year's main event at the Circuit of the Americas.

➡️ READ MORE

'It's F1 for dummies!' Fans slam new Martin Brundle grid walk format

Related image
Related image

A new take on Martin Brundle’s F1 grid walk did not go down well with fans on social media at the US Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

McLaren FIA Lando Norris F1 News Today

Latest News

Helmut Marko confirms decision surrounding Yuki Tsunoda's Red Bull F1 future
Red Bull

Helmut Marko confirms decision surrounding Yuki Tsunoda's Red Bull F1 future

  • 38 minutes ago
Ferrari verdict reached on Christian Horner as team issue statement
F1 News & Gossip

Ferrari verdict reached on Christian Horner as team issue statement

  • 1 hour ago
Lewis Hamilton hits Ferrari humiliation after breaking 43-YEAR record
United States Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton hits Ferrari humiliation after breaking 43-YEAR record

  • 2 hours ago
F1 star scared over race BAN following US Grand Prix penalty
United States Grand Prix

F1 star scared over race BAN following US Grand Prix penalty

  • 3 hours ago
Red Bull civil war as Yuki Tsunoda blasts rival driver with x-rated rant
United States Grand Prix

Red Bull civil war as Yuki Tsunoda blasts rival driver with x-rated rant

  • Today 07:27
F1 News Today: Norris penalty options raised as FIA stewards issue FINAL McLaren warning at US Grand Prix
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Norris penalty options raised as FIA stewards issue FINAL McLaren warning at US Grand Prix

  • Today 06:57
More news

Most read

Lewis Hamilton absence confirmed at Singapore GP as Ferrari team-mate steps up
250.000+ views

Lewis Hamilton absence confirmed at Singapore GP as Ferrari team-mate steps up

  • 1 october
 F1 News Today: Max Verstappen absences confirmed as Red Bull bosses hold crisis meeting
150.000+ views

F1 News Today: Max Verstappen absences confirmed as Red Bull bosses hold crisis meeting

  • 2 october
 George Russell FIA penalty decision reached at Singapore GP
100.000+ views

George Russell FIA penalty decision reached at Singapore GP

  • 5 october
 Red Bull star announces exit as 2026 destination confirmed
100.000+ views

Red Bull star announces exit as 2026 destination confirmed

  • 11 october
 F1 News Today: Historic Hamilton disqualification looms over Ferrari star as FIA verdict divides drivers
75.000+ views

F1 News Today: Historic Hamilton disqualification looms over Ferrari star as FIA verdict divides drivers

  • 9 october
 F1 2025 Standings: Lewis Hamilton on brink of Ferrari revival as champion up THREE places after Singapore GP
75.000+ views

F1 2025 Standings: Lewis Hamilton on brink of Ferrari revival as champion up THREE places after Singapore GP

  • 6 october

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x