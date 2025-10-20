F1 News Today: Norris penalty options raised as FIA stewards issue FINAL McLaren warning at US Grand Prix
Lando Norris could be heading for a 'sporting' penalty in F1 following comments made at this weekend's United States Grand Prix.
Lando Norris handed final FIA warning after US Grand Prix breach
McLaren F1 star Norris was handed a final warning by the FIA stewards after multiple violations at the US Grand Prix.
Lewis Hamilton 'saved by miracle' after dramatic F1 crash
Lewis Hamilton avoided a nasty incident during the US Grand Prix weekend where his F1 rivals were involved in a lap one crash.
COTA breaks DECADES old F1 record after new US Grand Prix deal announced
F1 announced a contract extension for the United States Grand Prix through to 2034 ahead of this year's main event at the Circuit of the Americas.
'It's F1 for dummies!' Fans slam new Martin Brundle grid walk format
A new take on Martin Brundle’s F1 grid walk did not go down well with fans on social media at the US Grand Prix.
