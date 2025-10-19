Lando Norris handed final FIA warning after US Grand Prix breach
McLaren F1 star Lando Norris was handed a final warning by the FIA after multiple track limit violations at the US Grand Prix.
Norris lost second place to Charles Leclerc at the first corner in Austin, after the Ferrari star started on softer tyres and maintained an early advantage ahead of the McLaren.
As Leclerc's tyre performance started to drop off, Norris was soon within DRS of his rival but struggled to overtake the Brit. While Leclerc defended second place, Norris was forced wide and exceeded track limits on three occasions.
In doing so, Norris received the black and white flag warning, which means that another track limit violation will result in a five-second time penalty.
Norris struggles against Leclerc
Norris eventually managed to overtake Leclerc on lap 21, but with 30 laps of the grand prix still left the McLaren star remained vulnerable to further track limit violations.
Tasked with chasing Max Verstappen for the lead, Norris faced a gap of over 10 seconds to catch the four-time world champion who benefitted from the squabble prolonged behind him.
Leclerc eventually pitted for medium tyres and his team-mate Lewis Hamilton found himself in a provisional podium position of third place.
The champion enjoyed an excellent start at the US GP, overtaking former team-mate George Russell for fourth to remain in contention for his first ever grand prix podium with Ferrari.
It wasn't just Norris who faced punishment from the FIA, but so too did both of the Ferraris, unable to run their cars low and extract maximum performance, in a bid to avoid excessive wear to the underneath of their cars.
Excessive plank wear results in an instant disqualification according to the FIA's rules, with Hamilton on the receiving end of this punishment earlier this year at the Chinese GP.
As a result of these fears, Hamilton was told to lift and coast to prevent wear to the skid blocks on his Ferrari.
