close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
Norris, FIA, socials

Lando Norris handed final FIA warning after US Grand Prix breach

Lando Norris handed final FIA warning after US Grand Prix breach

Sheona Mountford
Norris, FIA, socials

McLaren F1 star Lando Norris was handed a final warning by the FIA after multiple track limit violations at the US Grand Prix.

Norris lost second place to Charles Leclerc at the first corner in Austin, after the Ferrari star started on softer tyres and maintained an early advantage ahead of the McLaren.

As Leclerc's tyre performance started to drop off, Norris was soon within DRS of his rival but struggled to overtake the Brit. While Leclerc defended second place, Norris was forced wide and exceeded track limits on three occasions.

In doing so, Norris received the black and white flag warning, which means that another track limit violation will result in a five-second time penalty.

Norris struggles against Leclerc

Norris eventually managed to overtake Leclerc on lap 21, but with 30 laps of the grand prix still left the McLaren star remained vulnerable to further track limit violations.

Tasked with chasing Max Verstappen for the lead, Norris faced a gap of over 10 seconds to catch the four-time world champion who benefitted from the squabble prolonged behind him.

Leclerc eventually pitted for medium tyres and his team-mate Lewis Hamilton found himself in a provisional podium position of third place.

The champion enjoyed an excellent start at the US GP, overtaking former team-mate George Russell for fourth to remain in contention for his first ever grand prix podium with Ferrari.

It wasn't just Norris who faced punishment from the FIA, but so too did both of the Ferraris, unable to run their cars low and extract maximum performance, in a bid to avoid excessive wear to the underneath of their cars.

Excessive plank wear results in an instant disqualification according to the FIA's rules, with Hamilton on the receiving end of this punishment earlier this year at the Chinese GP.

As a result of these fears, Hamilton was told to lift and coast to prevent wear to the skid blocks on his Ferrari.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen given Red Bull scare as F1 star given FIA summons

READ MORE: Kravitz reveals what Norris's McLaren penalty could be after Red Bull enquiry

READ MORE: F1 broadcaster waves goodbye after EIGHT YEARS on TV

READ MORE: Ferrari release curious statement after Horner links

Related

F1 FIA United States Grand Prix

Latest News

F1 Results Today: Verstappen US Grand Prix blitz leaves McLaren panicking
United States Grand Prix

F1 Results Today: Verstappen US Grand Prix blitz leaves McLaren panicking

  • 32 minutes ago
Lando Norris handed final FIA warning after US Grand Prix breach
United States Grand Prix

Lando Norris handed final FIA warning after US Grand Prix breach

  • 1 hour ago
Lewis Hamilton makes excellent US Grand Prix start as McLaren falter
United States Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton makes excellent US Grand Prix start as McLaren falter

  • 1 hour ago
F1 gets horny on unusual Austin podium
F1 Social

F1 gets horny on unusual Austin podium

  • 2 hours ago
F1 2025 US Grand Prix Race starting grid with penalties applied
United States Grand Prix

F1 2025 US Grand Prix Race starting grid with penalties applied

  • 2 hours ago
Oscar Piastri 'laughed' at 'ludicrous' Zak Brown McLaren claim
Latest F1 News

Oscar Piastri 'laughed' at 'ludicrous' Zak Brown McLaren claim

  • 3 hours ago
More news

Most read

Lewis Hamilton absence confirmed at Singapore GP as Ferrari team-mate steps up
250.000+ views

Lewis Hamilton absence confirmed at Singapore GP as Ferrari team-mate steps up

  • 1 october
 F1 News Today: Max Verstappen absences confirmed as Red Bull bosses hold crisis meeting
150.000+ views

F1 News Today: Max Verstappen absences confirmed as Red Bull bosses hold crisis meeting

  • 2 october
 Zak Brown announces $4.1billion McLaren sale
150.000+ views

Zak Brown announces $4.1billion McLaren sale

  • 29 september
 George Russell FIA penalty decision reached at Singapore GP
100.000+ views

George Russell FIA penalty decision reached at Singapore GP

  • 5 october
 Red Bull star announces exit as 2026 destination confirmed
100.000+ views

Red Bull star announces exit as 2026 destination confirmed

  • 11 october
 F1 News Today: Historic Hamilton disqualification looms over Ferrari star as FIA verdict divides drivers
75.000+ views

F1 News Today: Historic Hamilton disqualification looms over Ferrari star as FIA verdict divides drivers

  • 9 october

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x