Lewis Hamilton makes excellent US Grand Prix start as McLaren falter
EARLY REPORT: F1 champion Lewis Hamilton delivered an excellent start at the US Grand Prix as the frontrunners all made it through the first corner unscathed.
The 40-year-old started the grand prix down in fifth, but managed to pass former team-mate George Russell for fourth and remained within DRS of Lando Norris in podium contention.
Hamilton's Ferrari team-mate, Charles Leclerc, enjoyed a blistering start on the soft tyres, overtaking Norris around the outside at the first corner as Max Verstappen maintained his lead.
Both McLarens got past Turn 1 cleanly at the start of the race this time, with Oscar Piastri making up ground and getting past George Russell for fifth.
Ferrari on form at COTA
Despite their early gains at the US GP, concerns emerged over Ferrari's tyre wear with Leclerc a sitting duck on the soft tyres under the hot Texas sun.
Elsewhere, the Williams of Alex Albon caused a double waved yellow after he dropped back behind the rest of the field and limped back to the pit lane.
Albon sustained damage at Turn 12, where he attempted a move on Lance Stroll but ended up colliding with Gabriel Bortoleto.
The collision was noted by race control, but the stewards soon determined no further action would be taken on the incident.
A virtual safety car was deployed after an incident between Kimi Antonelli and Carlos Sainz on lap 7. The Spaniard tried to overtake at Turn 15, but the pair collided with Antonelli able to continue in the race.
Sainz however, came to a standstill on the track and prompted the VSC, in a miserable afternoon for both Williams drivers. The stewards will investigate the collision after the race.
