F1 Sprint Results: Title race takes massive swing as McLarens crash at US Grand Prix

The 2025 F1 title race took another turn in the sprint race at the US Grand Prix on Saturday, with the McLaren pair of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri only lasting a single corner.

Max Verstappen led from pole to take the full eight points despite some pressure in the middle laps from George Russell, closing the gap ever more to the McLarens in the drivers' championship.

The first corner at COTA is often a hectic one, and an aborted overtake on his team-mate by Piastri saw him turn in tightly – right into the probing front wing of Nico Hulkenberg.

That contact spun Piastri into Norris, spilling debris all over the track and damaging both Aston Martin cars in the deal. Both McLarens retired more or less on the spot, as did Fernando Alonso, with a safety car deployed to clear up huge amounts of debris.

Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton battled past team-mate Charles Leclerc into fourth, but the man whose seat he took last year, Carlos Sainz, denied him his second sprint podium of the year with an impressive solo drive.

F1 Results: US Grand Prix Sprint 2025

Position Driver Team Gap 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull — 2 George Russell Mercedes +0.395s 3 Carlos Sainz Williams +0.791s 4 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +1.224s 5 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +1.825s 6 Alex Albon Williams +2.576s 7 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +2.976s 8 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +4.147s 9 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +4.804s 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine +5.126s 11 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber +5.649s 12 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +6.228s 13 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber +6.624s 14 Franco Colapinto Alpine +8.006s 15 Oliver Bearman Haas +13.576s (10s penalty) 16 Lance Stroll Aston Martin DNF 17 Esteban Ocon Haas DNF 18 Oscar Piastri McLaren DNF 19 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin DNF 20 Lando Norris McLaren DNF

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

F1 HEADLINES: Charles Leclerc in FIA summons as Ferrari face United States GP nightmare

READ MORE: F1 broadcaster waves goodbye after EIGHT YEARS on TV

READ MORE: Christian Horner tipped to launch Aston Martin F1 takeover

READ MORE: Hamilton breaks silence on Horner to Ferrari rumours

Related