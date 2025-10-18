close global

﻿
Lando Norris and Max Verstappen at Silverstone

F1 Sprint Results: Title race takes massive swing as McLarens crash at US Grand Prix

F1 Sprint Results: Title race takes massive swing as McLarens crash at US Grand Prix

Chris Deeley
Lando Norris and Max Verstappen at Silverstone

The 2025 F1 title race took another turn in the sprint race at the US Grand Prix on Saturday, with the McLaren pair of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri only lasting a single corner.

Max Verstappen led from pole to take the full eight points despite some pressure in the middle laps from George Russell, closing the gap ever more to the McLarens in the drivers' championship.

The first corner at COTA is often a hectic one, and an aborted overtake on his team-mate by Piastri saw him turn in tightly – right into the probing front wing of Nico Hulkenberg.

That contact spun Piastri into Norris, spilling debris all over the track and damaging both Aston Martin cars in the deal. Both McLarens retired more or less on the spot, as did Fernando Alonso, with a safety car deployed to clear up huge amounts of debris.

Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton battled past team-mate Charles Leclerc into fourth, but the man whose seat he took last year, Carlos Sainz, denied him his second sprint podium of the year with an impressive solo drive.

F1 Results: US Grand Prix Sprint 2025

Position Driver Team Gap
1Max VerstappenRed Bull
2George RussellMercedes+0.395s
3Carlos SainzWilliams+0.791s
4Lewis HamiltonFerrari+1.224s
5Charles LeclercFerrari+1.825s
6Alex AlbonWilliams+2.576s
7Yuki TsunodaRed Bull+2.976s
8Kimi AntonelliMercedes+4.147s
9Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+4.804s
10Pierre GaslyAlpine+5.126s
11Gabriel BortoletoKick Sauber+5.649s
12Isack HadjarRacing Bulls+6.228s
13Nico HulkenbergKick Sauber+6.624s
14Franco ColapintoAlpine+8.006s
15Oliver BearmanHaas+13.576s (10s penalty)
16Lance StrollAston MartinDNF
17Esteban OconHaasDNF
18Oscar PiastriMcLarenDNF
19Fernando AlonsoAston MartinDNF
20Lando NorrisMcLarenDNF

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

F1 HEADLINES: Charles Leclerc in FIA summons as Ferrari face United States GP nightmare

READ MORE: F1 broadcaster waves goodbye after EIGHT YEARS on TV

READ MORE: Christian Horner tipped to launch Aston Martin F1 takeover

READ MORE: Hamilton breaks silence on Horner to Ferrari rumours

F1 Standings

