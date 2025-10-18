F1 Sprint Results: Title race takes massive swing as McLarens crash at US Grand Prix
The 2025 F1 title race took another turn in the sprint race at the US Grand Prix on Saturday, with the McLaren pair of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri only lasting a single corner.
Max Verstappen led from pole to take the full eight points despite some pressure in the middle laps from George Russell, closing the gap ever more to the McLarens in the drivers' championship.
The first corner at COTA is often a hectic one, and an aborted overtake on his team-mate by Piastri saw him turn in tightly – right into the probing front wing of Nico Hulkenberg.
That contact spun Piastri into Norris, spilling debris all over the track and damaging both Aston Martin cars in the deal. Both McLarens retired more or less on the spot, as did Fernando Alonso, with a safety car deployed to clear up huge amounts of debris.
Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton battled past team-mate Charles Leclerc into fourth, but the man whose seat he took last year, Carlos Sainz, denied him his second sprint podium of the year with an impressive solo drive.
F1 Results: US Grand Prix Sprint 2025
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Gap
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|—
|2
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.395s
|3
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+0.791s
|4
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+1.224s
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+1.825s
|6
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+2.576s
|7
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|+2.976s
|8
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+4.147s
|9
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+4.804s
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+5.126s
|11
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber
|+5.649s
|12
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|+6.228s
|13
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Kick Sauber
|+6.624s
|14
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+8.006s
|15
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+13.576s (10s penalty)
|16
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|DNF
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|DNF
|18
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|DNF
|19
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|DNF
|20
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|DNF
Who is the current F1 world champion?
Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, won his fourth drivers' championship last year.
