Ferrari release curious statement after Christian Horner links
Christian Horner has been linked with a move to Ferrari after finally agreeing the terms of his exit from Red Bull, leading to a statement from company chairman John Elkann this week.
The position of team principal Fred Vasseur has been questioned in the media for almost as long as he's been in the role, with contract extensions and words of support rarely quieting those questions for long.
The Scuderia looked to have turned a corner in 2024 under Vasseur's stewardship, finishing the season with arguably the fastest car on the grid and only just running out of time to catch McLaren for a first constructors' title in more than 15 years.
However, the demanding atmosphere in the team's Italian home and some clear regression in 2025 have raised questions about the Frenchman's role again, with some wondering if taking a chance on the controversial British serial winner would be the best way to restore the team to their former glories.
Ferrari boss delivers strong Vasseur verdict
Elkann, however, has responded to a report that Ferrari are speaking to Horner with an endorsement of his incumbent team boss – although perhaps not an outright denial that Horner is on the company's mind.
Speaking in Washington DC at an event for the National Italian American Foundation, he said: "I want to express our full confidence in our team principal, Fred Vasseur, and in the work he is carrying out together with all our colleagues at Scuderia Ferrari – the mechanics, engineers, and drivers competing this weekend in Austin.
"I also want to reaffirm the importance of teamwork by everyone to maintain focus on the only goal that matters: always giving our very best on the track."
Ferrari stars Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton will start Sunday's US Grand Prix in third and fifth respectively, after a pair of decent qualifying performances in high Texas temperatures.
