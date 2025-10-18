close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
Brown at McLaren

Zak Brown slams 'amateur hour driving' after double McLaren DNF

Zak Brown slams 'amateur hour driving' after double McLaren DNF

Kerry Violet
Brown at McLaren

McLaren F1 boss Zak Brown has slammed the 'amateur hour driving' on show at this weekend's United States Grand Prix after a double DNF for his driver lineup.

Saturday's sprint race at COTA was described as a 'nightmare' scenario for McLaren after both of their drivers were forced to retire thanks to an unfortunate incident.

After lights out in the 19-lap race, Oscar Piastri got tangled up with Nico Hulkenberg, but the German racer was able to continue with the race whilst Piastri was forced to retire due to suspension damage.

The contact between the McLaren and the Sauber F1 car sent the championship leader spinning into his team-mate Lando Norris, who was also ruled out on the first lap.

Sky F1 legend Martin Brundle noted that the first lap was unlucky, but McLaren CEO Zak Brown felt the blame should be handed out to one of his competitors.

McLaren suffer after messy US GP sprint

Speaking after the incident which left Fernando Alonso with a puncture and McLaren with two drivers incapable of picking up points, Brown said: "That was terrible. Neither of our drivers to blame there.

"That's some amateur-hour driving by some drivers up there at the front, (they) wacked out two guys.

"I want to see the replay again but clearly Nico Hulkenberg drove into Oscar and he had no business being where he was, he went into his left-rear tyre.

"It looks like it was just limited to suspension damage, so hopefully it's relatively easy to fix."

Regardless of whether Saturday's clash impacts Piastri and Norris for the rest of the weekend, the drivers' title race has now been blown wide open after Verstappen picked up eight points with another sprint race victory.

Thanks to a double point-less outing for the top two in the championship, the Dutchman managed to cut the gap to Norris to 33 points and the gap to standings leader Piastri to 55.

F1 HEADLINES: Charles Leclerc in FIA summons as Ferrari face United States GP nightmare

READ MORE: F1 broadcaster waves goodbye after EIGHT YEARS on TV

READ MORE: Christian Horner tipped to launch Aston Martin F1 takeover

READ MORE: Hamilton breaks silence on Horner to Ferrari rumours

Related

F1 McLaren Zak Brown United States Grand Prix sprint race COTA

Latest News

F1 Standings 2025: Max Verstappen given HUGE boost after McLaren nightmare
Latest F1 News

F1 Standings 2025: Max Verstappen given HUGE boost after McLaren nightmare

  • Just now
Zak Brown slams 'amateur hour driving' after double McLaren DNF
United States Grand Prix

Zak Brown slams 'amateur hour driving' after double McLaren DNF

  • 45 minutes ago
F1 Sprint Results: Title race takes massive swing as McLarens crash at US Grand Prix
United States Grand Prix

F1 Sprint Results: Title race takes massive swing as McLarens crash at US Grand Prix

  • 1 hour ago
DOUBLE McLaren retirement after first corner crash at US GP
United States Grand Prix Sprint

DOUBLE McLaren retirement after first corner crash at US GP

  • 1 hour ago
Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri among F1 stars in FIA inspection at US GP
United States GP

Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri among F1 stars in FIA inspection at US GP

  • 2 hours ago
F1 2025 United States Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Austin
United States Grand Prix

F1 2025 United States Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Austin

  • 2 hours ago
More news

Most read

Lewis Hamilton absence confirmed at Singapore GP as Ferrari team-mate steps up
250.000+ views

Lewis Hamilton absence confirmed at Singapore GP as Ferrari team-mate steps up

  • 1 october
 F1 News Today: Max Verstappen absences confirmed as Red Bull bosses hold crisis meeting
150.000+ views

F1 News Today: Max Verstappen absences confirmed as Red Bull bosses hold crisis meeting

  • 2 october
 Zak Brown announces $4.1billion McLaren sale
150.000+ views

Zak Brown announces $4.1billion McLaren sale

  • 29 september
 George Russell FIA penalty decision reached at Singapore GP
100.000+ views

George Russell FIA penalty decision reached at Singapore GP

  • 5 october
 Red Bull star announces exit as 2026 destination confirmed
100.000+ views

Red Bull star announces exit as 2026 destination confirmed

  • 11 october
 F1 News Today: Historic Hamilton disqualification looms over Ferrari star as FIA verdict divides drivers
75.000+ views

F1 News Today: Historic Hamilton disqualification looms over Ferrari star as FIA verdict divides drivers

  • 9 october

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x