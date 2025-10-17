F1 Sprint Races: How do they work and what are the changes for 2025?

The 2025 F1 season once again welcomes the return of the sprint format this weekend at the United States Grand Prix, so how does it work and when can you expect to see it take place in Austin, Texas?

The sprint race weekend was first introduced in 2021 and sees all 20 drivers on the grid take part in less practice sessions and more competitive outings at various circuits across the year.

The fourth circuit to host a sprint race this season is COTA, which returns on October 17 before the sprint race on October 18 and the main grand prix event on Sunday, October 19.

So how can you expect the rest of the weekend to play out?

Well, on Friday, instead of FP1 and FP2, the stars of the sport will only have one hour of practice to get to grips with their machinery before heading straight into sprint qualifying later that day.

The finishing order of the sprint shootout then determines the starting grid for the shorter race on Saturday, with drivers delivering a quick turnaround into qualifying for the main grand prix later that afternoon.

Sunday then remains as normal with the only on-track action the full length United States GP.

What changed with F1 sprint races for 2025?

Since the new weekend format was formed in 2024, there have been no new changes made for the 2025 sprint weekend layout.

The race distance remains at 100km and at this weekend's event in Austin, this will mean Saturday's event lasts for 19 laps.

The calendar and sprint schedule however did change for this year, with the Red Bull Ring in Austria no longer hosting a sprint weekend, replaced by a sprint in Spa in July.

In total, six F1 sprint races are on the calendar this season, with China seeing Hamilton storm to victory for the first time with Ferrari at the first 100km event.

At Miami in May, Mercedes youngster Kimi Antonelli claimed his first pole position while Lando Norris took the victory and then reigning champion Max Verstappen won the maiden Belgian GP sprint race.

The Dutchman now holds the record for the most sprint race wins in F1, having picked up 12 in his career so far.

With a maximum of an additional eight points up for grabs in each sprint, could Verstappen's prowess in the sprint format be the difference between whether he can catch up in the 2025 drivers' standings or not?

When are the F1 sprint races in 2025?

Here are the venues and timings of the remaining sprint races - in BST.

Austin - Circuit of The Americas (Saturday, October 18 at 6pm)

Brazil - Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace (Interlagos) (Saturday, November 8 at 2pm)

Qatar - Lusail International Circuit (Saturday, November 29 at 2pm)



What points are on offer in F1 sprint races?

In 2021, F1 drivers received three points for winning the sprint, two for finishing second, and one for coming in third.

As this offered little to no incentive to put cars on the line for drivers in the midfield, this was altered in 2022 to the rewards system, which remains in place this year.

Keen to strike a balance that keeps Sunday’s grand prix as the main focus, a points system was agreed upon that sees the victor score eight, the second-place finisher seven, all the way down to eighth place, where one point is awarded.

There is no point handed out for setting the fastest lap in these shorter races, a rule which has now also been abolished for 2025 in the longer grands prix.

How long is an F1 sprint race in 2025?

The F1 sprint is a 100km race and significantly shorter than a regular grand prix, which lasts for a distance of 305km.

There are no mandatory pit stops required in the sprints this season, meaning drivers will often select a tyre which can comfortably go the distance without needing too much managing.

