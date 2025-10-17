F1 Sprint Qualifying Today: United States Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and TV
The F1 sprint race format returns this weekend for the 2025 United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas.
At the Singapore GP last time out, McLaren wrapped up their first back-to-back victory in the constructors' championship since 1991, with the stage now set for an exciting title showdown in the drivers' standings.
Despite losing out to team-mate Lando Norris for a spot on the podium in Singapore, McLaren star Oscar Piastri still leads the drivers' championship with six rounds to go in the 2025 campaign.
A positive result in Friday's sprint qualifying will be vital for Piastri to get ahead of his rivals early this weekend, with Norris and reigning champion Max Verstappen both eager to pick up as many of the additional points on offer in the sprint.
Introduced in 2021, the 100-kilometre sprint race mixes up the traditional grand prix schedule and is held on Saturday after Friday's sprint qualifying. The traditional grand prix qualifying session then sets the stage later on Saturday for the main race ahead of Sunday's event.
Saturday's 19-lap race offers a maximum of eight points for the winner, so make sure to tune in to see Friday's qualifying that will determine who gets to line up on the front row.
When does F1 Sprint Qualifying start at the US GP?
The fourth sprint shootout of 2025 kicks off at the US GP today (Friday), October 17, at 4:30pm local time (CDT), ahead of Saturday's sprint in Austin, Texas.
Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:
United States Grand Prix 2025 Session Times
Sprint Qualifying - Friday, October 17 2025
|Location
|Time
|Local time (CDT)
|4:30pm Friday
|British Summer Time (BST)
|10:30pm Friday
|Central European Summer Time (CEST)
|11:30pm Friday
|United States (EDT)
|5:30pm Friday
|United States (PDT)
|2:30pm Friday
|Australia (AEST)
|7:30am Saturday
|Australia (AWST)
|5:30am Saturday
|Australia (ACST)
|7am Saturday
|Mexico (CST)
|3:30pm Friday
|Japan (JST)
|6:30am Saturday
|South Africa (SAST)
|11:30pm Friday
|Egypt (EEST)
|12:30am Saturday
|China (CST)
|5:30am Saturday
|India (IST)
|3am Saturday
|Brazil (BRT)
|6:30pm Friday
|Singapore (SGT)
|5:30am Saturday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|12:30am Saturday
|Turkey (EEST)
|12:30am Saturday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|1:30am Saturday
How to watch the United States Grand Prix Sprint Qualifying live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|United States
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|China
|CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN F1, Mediaset
|Canada
|CTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
|Luxembourg
|RTL.lu
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes, Bandsports
|Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
