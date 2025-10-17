close global

Piastri smiling in McLaren team kit in front of US flag-themed background

F1 Sprint Qualifying Today: United States Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and TV

Kerry Violet
The F1 sprint race format returns this weekend for the 2025 United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas.

At the Singapore GP last time out, McLaren wrapped up their first back-to-back victory in the constructors' championship since 1991, with the stage now set for an exciting title showdown in the drivers' standings.

Despite losing out to team-mate Lando Norris for a spot on the podium in Singapore, McLaren star Oscar Piastri still leads the drivers' championship with six rounds to go in the 2025 campaign.

A positive result in Friday's sprint qualifying will be vital for Piastri to get ahead of his rivals early this weekend, with Norris and reigning champion Max Verstappen both eager to pick up as many of the additional points on offer in the sprint.

Introduced in 2021, the 100-kilometre sprint race mixes up the traditional grand prix schedule and is held on Saturday after Friday's sprint qualifying. The traditional grand prix qualifying session then sets the stage later on Saturday for the main race ahead of Sunday's event.

Saturday's 19-lap race offers a maximum of eight points for the winner, so make sure to tune in to see Friday's qualifying that will determine who gets to line up on the front row.

When does F1 Sprint Qualifying start at the US GP?

The fourth sprint shootout of 2025 kicks off at the US GP today (Friday), October 17, at 4:30pm local time (CDT), ahead of Saturday's sprint in Austin, Texas.

Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

United States Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

Sprint Qualifying - Friday, October 17 2025

LocationTime
Local time (CDT)4:30pm Friday
British Summer Time (BST)10:30pm Friday
Central European Summer Time (CEST)11:30pm Friday
United States (EDT)5:30pm Friday
United States (PDT)2:30pm Friday
Australia (AEST)7:30am Saturday
Australia (AWST)5:30am Saturday
Australia (ACST)7am Saturday
Mexico (CST)3:30pm Friday
Japan (JST)6:30am Saturday
South Africa (SAST)11:30pm Friday
Egypt (EEST)12:30am Saturday
China (CST)5:30am Saturday
India (IST)3am Saturday
Brazil (BRT)6:30pm Friday
Singapore (SGT)5:30am Saturday
Saudi Arabia (AST)12:30am Saturday
Turkey (EEST)12:30am Saturday
United Arab Emirates (GST)1:30am Saturday

How to watch the United States Grand Prix Sprint Qualifying live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United KingdomSky Sports
United StatesESPN, ESPN Deportes
ItalySky Italia
NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra
ChinaCCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN F1, Mediaset
CanadaCTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
GermanySky Deutschland, RTL
FranceCanal+
BelgiumRTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
LuxembourgRTL.lu
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
BrazilBandeirantes, Bandsports
AustriaServus TV, ORF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

