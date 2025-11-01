Ex-Red Bull star reveals 'secret relationship' that could have led to F1 axe

A former Red Bull star has revealed he had to keep his relationship secret for ‘six months’ with his partner when they worked in F1, as he discussed barriers for women in motorsport.

Calum Nicholas was senior power unit assembly technician and a mechanic at Red Bull, a key member of the team that helped Max Verstappen win his four world drivers’ titles.

Nicholas became a recognisable presence in the paddock during his career, one of the few black figures working in the sport, and has gone on to champion in inclusion in motorsport since leaving Red Bull at the beginning of the 2025 season.

Following his F1 exit, Nicholas released his debut book ‘Life in the Pitlane’ and has gone on to take on the role of a Red Bull ambassador.

Nicholas shares a daughter, Isabella, with his partner and photographer Phoebe Gilder. In a recent interview however, the former Red Bull mechanic revealed how initially he had to keep his relationship ‘secret’ in F1.

Nicholas on keeping his relationship secret

Speaking on The Line with Dr Kristen Holmes, Nicholas discussed barriers for women in motorsport and referenced his own relationship as evidence of the ‘double standard’ imposed on female personnel in F1.

“When I met my partner the double standards that existed in terms of what people expected from the behaviour of women working in the paddock to the behaviour of men working in the paddock, it was such a stark difference,” Nicholas explained.

“I talk about meeting my partner and us dating in secret for six months. And the reason we did that was because her boss at the time probably would have fired her.

“There would have been no consequences for me…but for some reason it was not expected of her to meet someone in the paddock and go and have a relationship with her.

“It was this ridiculous double standard. And to an extent I still think some of those exist, not necessarily in F1, but throughout motorsport for sure.”

Nicholas went on to explain how F1 is one of the more diverse spaces, comparing it to other echelons of motorsport to evidence his point.

“I’ll often say to people now Formula 1, when you look at global motorsport, Formula 1 is actually quite diverse compared to the rest of it.

“You go and look at junior formula motorsport elsewhere, and actually you go back and look at F1 and go ‘actually this is quite diverse’.”

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton Ferrari seat at risk as driver warned on Alonso criticism

Related