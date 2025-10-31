F1 youngster Ollie Bearman has emerged as the driver of the hour after the Mexican Grand Prix, and has even been tipped to nab Lewis Hamilton’s seat at Ferrari.

Bearman secured his best grand prix result during Sunday’s Mexican GP, taking advantage of Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton’s squabble to produce an overtake on the Dutchman for fourth.

While a 10-second time penalty for Hamilton initially placed Bearman in podium contention, a two-stop strategy from Haas allowed Verstappen past for third.

The result was nonetheless a triumph for Haas, who have struggled to be consistent points finishers in 2025, and after the race Bearman shared an emotional celebration with girlfriend Alicia Torriani and his dad David Bearman.

With uncertainty lingering over Hamilton's Ferrari future, paddock whispers are now uttering Bearman's name as a prospect for the Scuderia.

Is Bearman ready for Ferrari?

Both Charles Leclerc and Hamilton are secured as Ferrari drivers for next year, with the Monegasque driver on a multi-year agreement and the champion’s deal extending throughout 2026.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ F1 podcast after the Mexican GP, Brundle emphasised how impressed he was with Bearman and stated he should be a candidate for Ferrari, when Hamilton decides to leave.

"Absolutely outstanding. If you give that young man an opportunity, he will grab it, like he did in Saudi with the Ferrari drive," Brundle said.

Bearman replaced Carlos Sainz last-minute at the 2024 Saudi Arabian GP, impressing everyone with a seventh place finish after limited running and experience in F1 machinery.

Referring back to the Mexican GP, Brundle continued to praise Bearman for his cool head under pressure, particularly in his battle on track with Verstappen.

"He kept his head under a lot of pressure, especially in the closing stages with Oscar Piastri’s McLaren behind him. He put a move on Max [Verstappen], made it stick, didn’t go four wheels off the road, just,” Brundle added.

“The moment that there’s a seat at Ferrari for whatever reason, then Bearman should be in it as far as I’m concerned. I think he’s outstanding and he’s learning fast and he’s making the most.

“And congratulations to Haas. What a job they do with a fraction of the people and budget that other teams have.”

