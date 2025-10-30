Ferrari make early decision on Lewis Hamilton contract extension

Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari arrived to huge fanfare this off-season, but the trumpets playing him into the Scuderia have been swiftly stuffed up with Italian-made socks.

Now 20 races into his debut season in red, the seven-time world champion has yet to finish a grand prix on the podium (team-mate Charles Leclerc, for comparison, has done so seven time this season) and questions are being raised over the 40-year-old's suitability for the famous team at this point in his career.

A new report from ESPN now claims that, as things stand, Ferrari aren't looking to extend the British veteran's contract beyond its current expiry at the end of 2026.

Hamilton will be 42 at the start of the 2027 season, an age at which no driver has won an F1 race for well over half a century – since Jack Brabham in South Africa all the way back in 1970.

Hamilton fading at Ferrari

The most decorated driver in the sport's history still has time to turn his Ferrari story around – the tone around a contract extension will change pretty quickly if the 2026 regulation changes end up suiting him – but as things stand, he may be looking for a new drive if he wants to continue his career beyond the end of next season.

The man who replaces Hamilton at Ferrari may well end up being youngster Oliver Bearman, the long-time Ferrari academy driver who actually made his F1 debut for the Scuderia as an 18-year-old last year when he stepped in for the unwell Carlos Sainz.

Bearman has impressed with Haas in his first full season in 2025, with a brilliant fourth place last time out in Mexico City lifting him above more experienced team-mate Esteban Ocon in the championship standings.

The youngster, who equalled Haas' best ever finish with that fourth place finish, is under contract until the end of next season, meaning his timeline fits perfectly for a more back to the red bit of the pitlane if Hamilton is indeed let go.

